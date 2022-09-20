'Shut up and do Democrat things’: Diverse field challenges ethnic and racial assumptions about political identity

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Related
Done ‘Waiting for Permission,’ Record Number of Black Men and Women Running for Office This Fall
A record number of Black men and women are looking to diversify U.S. politics by running for U.S. Senate and governor posts this fall. According to the Washington Post, since 1877, just seven senators and two Black governors have been elected. This fall alone, 19 Black candidates (16 Democrats, three Republicans) are running for office in Florida, the deep South, and Midwest battlegrounds, including Wisconsin.
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way:' 'It's what they do'
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal slammed White people as being violent racists during an appearance on "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" Saturday. His remarks were made during a discussion about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into former President Donald Trump. "The cause of the problem is, of course, is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Communist China survivor issues warning to Americans: Socialism is only the first stage
Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Mao Zedong's communist revolution in China, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday to share her experience living under and fleeing from communism. Van Fleet cautioned socialist supporters in the U.S. from embracing a dangerous ideology and "abandoning freedom." AOC-BACKED NEW YORK DEMOCRAT CELEBRATES PRIMARY...
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
RELATED PEOPLE
The first special master hearing began with chaos as callers left unmuted sang America the Beautiful and told each other to shut up over garbled white noise
After the chaos at the hearing, Dearie pressed former President Donald Trump's lawyers about their arguments that they had declassified documents.
Biden’s inhumane open-border policies devastate Americans, illegal immigrants
The Biden administration describes its refusal to secure the southern border a "compassionate" immigration policy. Inhumane or cruel are more accurate descriptions. The inhumanity of these policies was on full display over Labor Day weekend when 13 illegal aliens, including a pregnant woman, drowned in the Rio Grande trying to cross our southern border unlawfully. The latest drowning tragedy comes just two weeks after two young, unaccompanied, alien children (UACs) drowned in the Rio Grande. The families of those who perished will never see their loved ones again.
Republican ‘Commitment to America’ midterms pledge rehashes Gingrich – live
Trump allies launch Super Pac to funnel millions to Maga Republicans as speculation about White House run grows
Trump’s Super PAC raised just $40 in August
Former president Donald Trump’s super PAC raised only $40 in the month of August, in a sign that his name doesn’t have the fundraising pull it once did, The Financial Timesreported. Along with the low August numbers, the Make America Great Again, Again! super PAC only raised $351,000 in July and nothing in June. By comparison, in the final fundraising quarter of last year, the super PAC raised $4m to $5m.Even in April and May, it raised $864,000. Among some of the merchandise Mr Trump’s political action committees are selling are his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s memoir of his time working...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Graham: ‘To those who suggest that being pro-life is losing politics, I reject that’
The South Carolina senator argued he has not been inconsistent on his own stance on whether abortion should be left to the states.
Most Americans Say Immigrants Make the U.S. Better. So Why Don't Politicians Do Anything About It?
At a time when the American economy could use more people, restrictions on immigration continue to trap a lot of unused talent in low-productivity countries. To unleash it, the United States could simply let these immigrants in and let them work. They'd become a productive part of the system that makes this country so wealthy. But politicians are getting in the way.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Woke’ military equity chief writes anti-White tweets: ‘White nonsense’, ‘Exhausted with these white folx,’ and more
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the Department of Defense’s Education Activity (DoDEA) disparaged white people in a number of previous tweets that have come under new scrutiny this week. Kelisa Wing is an author and self-described “woke administrator”. who was selected in December of last...
Guerrero: Imagine if white vigilantes and 'illegals' united for their common cause
Legal status for undocumented workers would improve conditions and wages for all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Dehumanization of Migrants Hurts Us All
They were lured to the airplane with $10 McDonald’s gift cards, then forced to sign something they couldn’t read, then shipped off on an airplane from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Republicans delighted in the stunt. Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who masterminded the whole endeavor, promised more: “It is not the responsibility of Floridians to subsidize aliens to reside in our state unlawfully; we did not consent to Biden’s open-borders agenda.”
Migrant Relocations Are a Masterpiece of Politics and Policy | Opinion
Democrats at the city and state level have been thrown into panic amid numbers of migrants that are a tiny sliver of what border states endure every day.
‘White Folx’ Are Big Mad At ‘Woke’ DoD Official’s Old Tweets About Race
Department of Defense chief diversity officer Kelisa Wing, a Black woman, tweeted that she's exhausted by "white folx" and Black people can't be racist. The post ‘White Folx’ Are Big Mad At ‘Woke’ DoD Official’s Old Tweets About Race appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0