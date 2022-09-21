Read full article on original website
UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — A team of experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body to look into rights violations in Ukraine said Friday its initial investigation turned up evidence of war crimes in the country following Russia’s invasion nearly seven months ago. The experts from the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee to avoid draft as west says Putin faces ‘major challenges’ to recruit 300,000 – live
Western officials say true target could be higher but significant hurdles remain to mobilise stated target of 300,000
Finland sees more Russians seeking safety over border following military mobilisation
VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Traffic into Finland over its border with Russia was heavy on Friday, with the number of Russians crossing rising steadily since President Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation, border guards said.
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of 'rioters'
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with some marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find
Victims of sexual and gendered-based violence are as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry told the Human Rights Council.
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor
BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and...
Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up.
Denmark to allow 'significantly reduced' mink production
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government said Friday that a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire Jan. 1, allowing mink production to resume in the country but at a ”significantly reduced" level than before the coronavirus pandemic. The government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of...
