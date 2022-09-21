ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN rights experts present evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — A team of experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body to look into rights violations in Ukraine said Friday its initial investigation turned up evidence of war crimes in the country following Russia’s invasion nearly seven months ago. The experts from the...
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and...
Denmark to allow 'significantly reduced' mink production

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's government said Friday that a temporary ban on mink breeding will expire Jan. 1, allowing mink production to resume in the country but at a ”significantly reduced" level than before the coronavirus pandemic. The government nearly two years ago ordered a cull of...
