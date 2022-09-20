Read full article on original website
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Cowboys Signaling Michael Gallup Could Start in Week 3Larry LeaseDallas, TX
NHL
Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement
Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
Camp Notebook | 12 things we learned from Day 1 of Sabres camp
Dahlin's leadership, Adams' extension, and more takeaways from Day 1. Kyle Okposo expressed his belief in the spring that many aspects of the Sabres' 2021-22 campaign could carry through the summer and into a new season. The Sabres, in their first full season under coach Don Granato, adopted his fearless...
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37) Defenseman will not skate on day two of training camp. by Chicago Blackhawks Communications / Blackhawks.com. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Jakub Galvas will not practice today (oblique strain). BLOG: Defense First as Camp Opens | Training Camp Day...
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
Backstrom optimistic he'll return for Capitals this season after surgery
ARLINGTON, Va. -- Nicklas Backstrom is optimistic that he'll play for the Washington Capitals at some point this season after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his left hip, but there is no timetable for his return. "I'm going to start off by saying I'm pain free," the center said Thursday,...
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
NHL
Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour
Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
NHL
CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
NHL
Observations from Content Day
Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
NHL
Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level cont
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level contract. Donovan, 18, is expected to enter his second major junior season with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs following a 2021-22 campaign which saw him rank second among all first-year skaters in plus/minus rating (+25) while leading Hamilton rookie rearguards in scoring with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists).
NHL
Thomas earns 87 overall rating on NHL 23
Blues forward joins Kyrou, Tarasenko among video game's top players. St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas has earned an 87 overall rating in the upcoming EA Sports NHL 23 video game. Rated out of 100, Thomas increased his rating by five points from the start of last year and joins...
NHL
Happy Camper: Tanev Returns
First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
NHL
Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey
After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
NHL
Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
