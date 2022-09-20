ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NHL

Chara receives love from hockey community after announcing retirement

Veteran defenseman hangs up his skates after 24 seasons. "Big Zee" is getting a big sendoff. Zdeno Chara is feeling the social media love after announcing his retirement from the NHL after 24 seasons on Thursday. The veteran defenseman's former teams, the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and...
NHL
NHL

Camp Notebook | 12 things we learned from Day 1 of Sabres camp

Dahlin's leadership, Adams' extension, and more takeaways from Day 1. Kyle Okposo expressed his belief in the spring that many aspects of the Sabres' 2021-22 campaign could carry through the summer and into a new season. The Sabres, in their first full season under coach Don Granato, adopted his fearless...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

FORWARDS (37) Defenseman will not skate on day two of training camp. by Chicago Blackhawks Communications / Blackhawks.com. Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Jakub Galvas will not practice today (oblique strain). BLOG: Defense First as Camp Opens | Training Camp Day...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

10 questions for start of NHL training camps

Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
NHL
NHL

Training Camp Schedule Released

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

5 things to watch at training camp

Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp

Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Fleury pranks Crosby, tapes equipment during NHL Media Tour

Wild goalie, Penguins forward continue back-and-forth mischievous battle. Sidney Crosby may have been a few minutes late to Media Day. Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pranked Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby at the 2022 NHL North American Player Media Tour at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson, Nevada, on Saturday. Fleury arrived at the locker room first to tape all of Crosby's equipment together.
NHL
NHL

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again

Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Caps Camp Gets Underway

Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

CBJ announce changes within club's hockey operations department

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced several changes to the club's hockey operations department today. Tim LeRoy, who has served as the club's equipment manager since prior to the inaugural 2000-01 season, has left the organization. Jamie Healy, who has been with the club since 2000, has been promoted to equipment manager. Also, Dustin Halstead has been hired as an assistant equipment manager after working as the equipment manager of the American Hockey League's Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters for the last 11 seasons dating back to 2011.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Observations from Content Day

Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Senators sign defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level cont

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed defenceman Jorian Donovan to a three-year, entry-level contract. Donovan, 18, is expected to enter his second major junior season with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs following a 2021-22 campaign which saw him rank second among all first-year skaters in plus/minus rating (+25) while leading Hamilton rookie rearguards in scoring with 22 points (three goals, 19 assists).
NHL
NHL

Thomas earns 87 overall rating on NHL 23

Blues forward joins Kyrou, Tarasenko among video game's top players. St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas has earned an 87 overall rating in the upcoming EA Sports NHL 23 video game. Rated out of 100, Thomas increased his rating by five points from the start of last year and joins...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Happy Camper: Tanev Returns

First day of training camp features two groups, Team White and Team Blue, practicing and scrimmaging-plus the comeback starting line for effusive veteran. Early Thursday morning, before 7 a.m., fan-favorite Brandon Tanev pulled into the player's parking lot at Kraken Community Iceplex ahead of most teammates for the first day of 'Kraken Training Camp Presented by Starbucks'. It's been a long wait for the veteran forward, who injured his right knee during a mid-December home game that ended his to-date significant contributions to the inaugural season.
NHL
NHL

Räty Ready for the Next Step in Pro Journey

After helping Bridgeport to its first playoff series win since 2003, Aatu Räty hopes to make an impact in first full North American season. As Aatu Räty prepares for his first full professional season in North America, the Islanders' 2021 second-round pick said that his past - albeit brief - experience with the Bridgeport Islanders is invaluable.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NHL

Seventy-four players invited to Canadiens training camp

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that 74 players will participate in training camp, which opens on Wednesday, September 21 at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard with physical tests and medical examinations. The camp will run until Monday, October 10 in preparation for the season opener against...
NHL

