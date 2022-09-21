Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive-Ukraine will never forgive Russia - Russian Nobel laureate
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine will never forgive Russia for a shameful conflict which has thrown back Russia's development by half a century to Soviet times predating Mikhail Gorbachev, journalist and Nobel Peace laureate Dmitry Muratov told Reuters.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee to avoid draft as west says Putin faces ‘major challenges’ to recruit 300,000 – live
Western officials say true target could be higher but significant hurdles remain to mobilise stated target of 300,000
Finland sees more Russians seeking safety over border following military mobilisation
VAALIMAA, Finland (Reuters) -Traffic into Finland over its border with Russia was heavy on Friday, with the number of Russians crossing rising steadily since President Vladimir Putin ordered a military mobilisation, border guards said.
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of 'rioters'
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter anti-government protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with some marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian forces committed horrific war crimes in Ukraine, such as rape and torture, and sometimes even made the families of victims watch, UN investigators find
Victims of sexual and gendered-based violence are as young as four years old, the chair of a UN inquiry told the Human Rights Council.
Comments / 0