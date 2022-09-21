Read full article on original website
Venom Star Tom Hardy Goes Viral After Winning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Tom Hardy is best known around these parts for his portrayals of comic book characters Bane and Venom. Now, the Oscar-nominated actor has another thing to add to his resume: tournament-winning martial artist. Saturday, The Dark Knight Rises star entered a Brazilian Jiu-JItsu championship being held in England by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships. Competing under his real name of Edward Hardy, the actor eventually walked away with a gold medal.
AEW Star Clarifies That They're Not Actually Leaving the Company
Sammy Guevara took to social media following his loss to Jon Moxley and last week's AEW Dynamite and indicated that he might be leaving the company. But "The Spanish God" uploaded his latest vlog on Wednesday and explained that, while he contemplated it, he's not departing the company. Guevara took part in the first match in AEW Dynamite history, has held the TNT Championship a record three times and is considered one of the "Four Pillars" of the AEW originals alongside MJF, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy.
AEW Grand Slam: Who is Favored in Each Championship Match Tonight?
AEW returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the annual Grand Slam event tonight in Queens, New York. The live AEW Dynamite episode emanating from the historic arena will feature five championship matches, including the crowning of a new AEW World Championship after CM Punk was stripped of the title following the All Out pay-per-view. Fans have their opinions on who is favored in each match, but BetOnline went a step further and published official betting odds for each match, indicating which champs are expected to retain and which titles will likely change hands.
AEW Grand Slam Preview: Night of Homegrown Champions?
All Elite Wrestling presents its annual New York City showcase in just a matter of hours. AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam burst onto the scene this time last year and housed over 18,000 fans and generated one of the company's highest ratings to date. While this year's Grand Slam is without top names like Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and CM Punk, it once again promises to be a paradigm shift for the young promotion. The two-hour block of television will bring five matches to TBS including a world title bout that promises to crown a new champion.
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
Saraya Makes First Comments Since AEW Debut
The All Elite Wrestling women's division just added another superstar. Saraya made her AEW debut shortly following the AEW Women's Championship four-way match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, coming to the aid of Toni Storm and Athena. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, this is Saraya's first appearance inside a wrestling ring in nearly three years. After retiring from in-ring competition due to injury in April 2018, Saraya held various on-screen roles in WWE for the remainder of her contract. She worked as an authority figure, a manager, and a correspondent for the short-lived WWE Backstage studio show on FS1. Her leap to AEW marks the first time Saraya is working outside of WWE in nearly a decade, and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion appears to be all smiles.
Saraya (Paige) Arrives in AEW at AEW Grand Slam
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in the WWE, made her surprise AEW arrival at the AEW Grand Slam event on Wednesday night. Midway through the show, Toni Storm successfully retained her Interim AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way against Athena, Seran Deeb, and Dr. Britt Baker by rolling up the latter. Baker, bloodied up fro the match, then jumped Storm from behind alongside Rebel. Jamie Hayter hit the ring, only to reveal she was still on Baker's side.
Today's Wordle #461 Is Another Standard Puzzle
Players shouldn't have too many difficulties with today's Wordle puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
WWE's Triple H Reveals When The Undertaker's Ear Was Almost Ripped Off By Stone Cold Steve Austin
Triple H has been around for some of the biggest moments in WWE history and was in the ring with some of WWE's biggest stars as well, so there are likely all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories that he has yet to share. One such story was revealed during a new interview with Sport Bible, where he talked about the time that The Undertaker's ear was clipped by Stone Cold Steve Austin's boot and resulted in Undertaker's ear hanging off. Triple H had to put pressure on his ear until they could fly home and get him to a plastic surgeon, and that resulted in a very long but memorable flight to the United States.
New Report Indicates Why Karrion Kross Isn't WWE's White Rabbit
WWE fans have been wondering if the return of Bray Wyatt could actually be happening thanks to several teases by WWE over the past few days. That includes when WWE played White Rabbit live in the arena during a commercial break on Raw, but they also played the Jefferson Airplane song at a live event previously. Some assumed that the song had to do with Karrion Kross, who was known as the White Rabbit in Lucha Underground, but according to a new Fightful Select report, two sources from the company don't think that's the case.
Is Captain Insano About to Debut in AEW
AEW filed for the trademark to Paul Wight's Captain Insano alter ego from the Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy" last year and Wight has since indicated that he'll wrestle as the character at some point. Wight has been with AEW since February 2021 operating as both a commentator and wrestler but hasn't been in the ring since March.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New September Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service this month. As is common, a couple of these -- Deathloop and Hardspace: Shipbreaker -- are actually available as of today, September 20th. The new titles will be available on PC, console, and via the cloud depending on the specific title itself.
AEW Grand Slam: Chris Jericho Defeats Claudio Castagnoli for Eighth Major World Championship
All Elite Wrestling took over Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for its annual Grand Slam event. Wednesday night's Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite kicked off by determining the Ring of Honor World Championship, the first of five championship bouts set for the live episode. Champion Claudio Castagnoli has defended the title several times in recent weeks, and he has been on a collision course with Chris Jericho, who has been seeking his eighth major championship.
Popular WWE Faction Wants AJ Styles to Join
AJ Styles was confronted by Finn Balor backstage during this week's Monday Night Raw and it was pointed out that, despite the two working together to try and bring down The Judgement Day back at Hell in a Cell they hadn't interacted since Balor became a prominent member of the group. The tense interaction ended with Balor hinting at Styles joining the group, though "The Phenomenal One" didn't seem very interested.
