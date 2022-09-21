Triple H has been around for some of the biggest moments in WWE history and was in the ring with some of WWE's biggest stars as well, so there are likely all sorts of behind-the-scenes stories that he has yet to share. One such story was revealed during a new interview with Sport Bible, where he talked about the time that The Undertaker's ear was clipped by Stone Cold Steve Austin's boot and resulted in Undertaker's ear hanging off. Triple H had to put pressure on his ear until they could fly home and get him to a plastic surgeon, and that resulted in a very long but memorable flight to the United States.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO