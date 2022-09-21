Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel
Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.
ComicBook
Golden Globes Failed to Secure Chris Rock as Host for NBC Return, Despite Offering "Sh-t Ton" of Money
Comedian and actor Chris Rock reportedly turned down a huge payday to host the Golden Globes, less than a year after he was assaulted on stage at the Oscars. Smith, who also reportedly turned down an offer to return to host the Academy Awards in the spring, has been a sought-after on-stage presence since Will Smith went onto the Oscars stage to slap the comedian last year. Rock had included Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, in a barrage of jokes about celebrities who were there that night. Rock has made relatively few public comments about the incident, and has turned down hosting opportunities and focused on stand-up comedy.
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Full Official Trailer Released by Hulu
Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer "Corrected" to Remove Justice League Villain Hours After Release
We're officially a month away from the debut of Black Adam, a film that is expected to be a new turning point in the superhero movie landscape. In the decade since the film was first put into development and Dwayne Johnson was first cast in the titular role, the live-action DC universe has ebbed and flowed several times over — something that the film's latest television spot played off of. The spot, which was first released earlier today, opens with footage of some of the heroes and villains that Black Adam predates, and it looks like one controversial aspect of that has now been changed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stephen King's Favorite Miniseries That He's Written Is Finally Streaming, And It's A Must-Watch
Four-and-a-half hours is admittedly a pretty big time commitment for entertainment. That's about 19 percent of a full day, or 30 percent of waking hours for an individual who gets nine hours of sleep per night. If a person is going to commit to watching any single program that long, it better damn well be good. With that in mind, I couldn't more wholly recommend Storm Of The Century, the 1999 miniseries written by Stephen King that is now available on streaming for the first time.
The Roku Channel is adding 35 free movies in September – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in September.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Emmy-Winning Documentary ‘When Claude Got Shot’; Snoop Dogg Executive Producer
EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the Emmy-winning documentary When Claude Got Shot. The film premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival and made its broadcast television debut in May 2022 on the award-winning PBS documentary anthology series Independent Lens. The documentary will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on September 27 through Freestyle Digital Media.
RELATED PEOPLE
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
ComicBook
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the trailer has since been edited to remove Steppenwolf, the villain of the original version of Justice League. And the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
HBO Announces "Fifty Years Of First" Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
HBO is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new brand campaign. Titled "Fifty Years Of Firsts," the campaign is meant to spotlight the premium network's history of breaking new TV ground with films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, news, and sports. While HBO is taking this opportunity to celebrate its past, it's also teasing what's to come in the future. A trailer released with the "Fifty Years Of Firsts" campaign begins with the date and time of November 8, 1972 at 7:30 pm EST, which is when HBO became the first premium network.
ComicBook
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the impending arrival of the heart of spooky season. A new month means new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to throughout October. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on the service over the next few weeks.
Don't Worry Darling (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Showcases Music From the Film Including the New Song “With You All the Time” by Film Characters Alice and Jack
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- WaterTower Music is proud to announce that two albums of music from the New Line Cinema film “Don’t Worry Darling” are now available for digital purchase and streaming, and are also available for Vinyl and CD pre-order from Mondo. Directed by Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”), “Don’t Worry Darling” stars Florence Pugh (Oscar-nominated for “Little Women”), Harry Styles (“Dunkirk”), Wilde (upcoming “Babylon”), Gemma Chan (“Crazy Rich Asians”), KiKi Layne (“The Old Guard”) and Chris Pine (“All the Old Knives”), and opens today in North American theaters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005942/en/ DON’T WORRY DARLING Original Motion Picture Soundtrack cover (Photo: Business Wire)
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
7 Signs You Need To Cancel Your Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix Subscription
During the pandemic, many Americans loaded up on streaming subscriptions as a way to pass the time during lockdowns. But as we return to normalcy, it may be time to cancel some of those subscriptions...
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars:’ Season 31 Is Now Streaming Exclusively Online
A new group of celebrities are taking to the dance floor for a new season of Dancing With the Stars. And this year, the long-running reality competition series has a new home too. After 30 seasons and 17 years of airing on ABC, Dancing With the Stars has made the move to its new home on Disney+. Here’s what to know about Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and how to watch the ballroom show online. Buy Disney+ Subscription $7.99 When Does Dancing With the Stars 2022 Premiere? The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19...
Comments / 0