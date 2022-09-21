Mizzou Football Announces 2023 Schedule

The Missouri Tigers have revealed their schedule for the 2023 college football season.

The Missouri Tigers sit at 2-1 heading into Week 4 of the 2022 college football season after a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian.

But even as the Tigers get set to begin SEC play against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, coach Eli Drinkwitz and company can get an idea of how they'll prepare for next season.

Mizzou revealed its schedule for the 2023 season on Tuesday. Here's a look at the matchups:

- Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. South Dakota Coyotes

- Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

- Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State Wildcats

- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. (opponent TBD)

- Saturday, Sept. 30 @ Vanderbilt Commodores

- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. LSU Tigers

- Saturday, Oct. 14 @ Kentucky Wildcats

- Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

- Saturday, Oct. 28 - OPEN

- Saturday, Nov. 4 @ Grambling State Tigers

- Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee Volunteers

- Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida Gators

- Saturday, Nov. 25 @ Arkansas Razorbacks

The Tigers will face South Dakota for the first time ever in the 2023 season opener before welcoming Middle Tennessee to the Faurot Field for the third-ever meeting between the two programs.

Mizzou won the first meeting 41-40 in 2003 before Middle Tennessee upset the Tigers 51-45 in Columbia in 2016.

Missouri's opponent for Sept. 23 will be decided at a later date.

