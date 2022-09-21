ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Inaugural Philadelphia Polo Classic coming to Fairmount Park

By Alicia Vitarelli via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBmbV_0i3Ztm9H00

Philadelphia is about to officially become a polo town.

The inaugural Philadelphia Polo Classic is taking place this Saturday, Septmeber 24, at Fairmount Park's Edgely Field.

It's the brainchild of West Philadelphia's most famous polo champion.

Kareem Rosser says he grew up in two different worlds: the one he was born into and the one he's gained access to. Now, he's ready to bridge those worlds.

This Saturday, the 29-year-old is bringing the tradition and the competition to his hometown for the very first time.

"I dreamt about this for a really long time," Rosser says. "To see this come to life and to be the person behind it, it's overwhelmingly great."

Rosser learned to ride at the Work to Ride stables, when he was in the second grade.

"I started playing polo when I was 10," he explains, calling it "life-changing."

Rosser says Work to Ride gave him a peaceful place to escape the violence in his West Philadelphia neighborhood often referred to as "The Bottom."

"Polo has taken me literally all over the world," he explains. "It's finally time for us to do something like this in our own backyard."

Rosser documented his journey and his mission in a memoir called 'Crossing the Line.'

"When we first started playing polo, we didn't see anybody that looked like us," Rosser says, "and we still don't."

He hopes Saturday's event gives kids in Philadelphia new exposure to the sport.

"Also, they will see people who look like them. Representation certainly matters," said Rosser.

That's precisely what the world saw when Kareem and his brother Daymar had a chance to headline a Ralph Lauren ad campaign.

"It was cool to see ourselves on the billboards in New York," said Rosser.

Now, he's getting ready to welcome more than 3,000 people to his home turf, including perhaps the world's most famous polo player Nacho Figueras.

They are friends and they will face off in the big match of the day.

"And honestly, I think this will be the first time you'll see the field filled with kids and people of color, which I'm really excited about," Rosser says.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday's Polo Classic will go to the Work to Ride program to help build a new indoor riding facility.

There will also be tons of family fun and food, and they encourage spectators to get a little fancy.

Click here for details.

