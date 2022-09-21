ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day

The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
104.7 KISS FM

Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event

The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!

Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper

Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and More Performing at Red Rocks This Month

Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Breaking: Natrona Sheriff’s Office Announces CRC Escapee

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that Phillip Campbell is currently wanted for felony escape. Campbell is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and was participating in a work-release program at the Casper ReEntry Center (CRC).
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM

There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

