Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'

CASPER, WY ・ 5 DAYS AGO