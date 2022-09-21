Read full article on original website
Related
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
‘Mix and Mingle’ Singles Event is This Thursday at Black Tooth Brewery
Single adults of all age groups and walks of life can rejoice again, because the monthly Mix and Mingle Singles Event returns this Thursday. This month's event well be at a new location, Black Tooth Brewing Company, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. The event...
PHOTOS: Funky Junk Fall Edition Packs Downtown Casper on Saturday
It was a lovely day for shopping. The Funky Junk Fall Edition was in full-swing on Saturday, as hundreds of Casper shoppers descended upon the 'Funky Junk District,' located near 6th and Durbin streets for an afternoon of music, food, arts, crafts, and so much more. Funky Junk District owner...
Happy Fall Y’all, Prepare for a Wet & Wild Day
The dog days of summer are officially over. Today is the first day of Fall--AKA the autumnal equinox. Time to pull out your plastic gourd collection and fuzzy sweaters. The National Weather Service predicts Casper will have scattered showers and thunder until 2:00 PM, and winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Now Is The Time To Be A Part Of Wyoming’s Connect2Women Event
The conference offers dynamic presenters, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities to celebrate professional women across Wyoming. Best of all, attendee feedback guides conference planning, so you can be sure to enjoy the most dynamic, thought-provoking, and inspiring two days yet!. This year's Connect2Women event will be held in Casper...
Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!
Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
Casper-Turned-LA Filmmaker Seeking Extras For Film Inspired By His Life, Starring Twilight Actor
It's a stretch of road in Casper that serves many purposes. For some, it's a place to drag race. For others, it's simply a place to gather with friends under lights, without continual harassment from others. But for a lot of people, the area served more nefarious purposes. For Chance...
The Science Zone Announces 2022 Trick or Treat Trail for October 30 at Ford Wyoming Center
Luckily, The Science Zone doesn't need the mystical-yet-angelic voice of a Sanderson sister to gather children for the Trick or Treat Trail; the kiddos want to come all by themselves, of their own accord. And they'll be able to do just that, as The Science Zone has announced that its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
90-Year-Old Retired Casper Fire Captain Proves He Can Still ‘Move an Attack Line’ at Engine Ceremony
Once a firefighter, always a firefighter. At least, that's what Captain Dean Brennan would tell you, if you were at the 'Wash-Down and Push-In' Engine ceremony on Wednesday morning. Current and retired Casper firefighters gathered at Fire Station 2, located at 3900 S. Coffman, on Wednesday to unveil and dedicate...
PHOTOS: 19th Annual Breaking the Silence Walk Offers Healing, Harmony, & Hope
It's a nickname he's had for a long time and now, 16 years after his death, it's what they call him still. Dennis Stoeger was 31 years old when he died by suicide. His brother had been killed in a car accident years prior, and that's something he could never quite get over.
Check Out Wyoming’s Munsick Family On The Opry
In November of last year, Ian Munsick had one of the coolest experience a country music artist could have. He had his first chance to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. When Ian made his Opry debut, the Opry captured the moment on a segment they call 'My...
What Room Do Wyomingites Look At First When Buying A New Home?
The conversation started harmlessly enough. I was looking at a 1.5 million dollar home for sale near the base of Casper Mountain and commented out loud to my co-host Drew how much I liked the mudroom. He rolled his eyes and said, "Forget the mudroom. What does the garage look...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casper Police Department Honors Officers Who Have Served Community for 20+ Years
They don't have to be here. They don't have to keep working, keep serving, keep saving. But they do it anyway. Four Casper Police Department Officers were recognized by the CPD on Wednesday for not only their 20 years of service, but for continuing to serve, even when they no longer need to.
Solabration Gathering for Wellness and Peace in Casper
Yoga on the Labyrinth and Mountain (YOTL) is hosting its sixth Solabration festival this Saturday, starting with a FREE Energy wellness class from 8:30 AM to about 10:00 AM. The morning class will dabble in tai chi, yoga, deep breathing and coming together to appreciate the shifting weather and the International Day of Peace.
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
Casper Musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and More Performing at Red Rocks This Month
Dreams make good stories, but everything important happens when we're awake. It's the chance of a lifetime, and it's a dream come true. It's not the Grand Ole Opry or Madison Square Garden or Carnegie Hall, but Red Rocks in Colorado is a stage that many, many musicians aspire to perform on and Casper musicians Aquile, Zach Scott, and more will be playing there later this month as part of 'Film on the Rocks.'
Breaking: Natrona Sheriff’s Office Announces CRC Escapee
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that Phillip Campbell is currently wanted for felony escape. Campbell is a 43-year-old white male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and was participating in a work-release program at the Casper ReEntry Center (CRC).
PHOTOS: Thick Fog Causes at Least One Accident
A thick fog settled over Natrona County this morning that made road visibility especially poor. There was at least one accident where a hay trailer overturned near the Hat Six Exit around 7:30 a.m. The wreck did not appear to cause much of a delay. This story will be updated...
A Misty Morning for Natrona County Until 9 AM
There's a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton that there is a "Patchy Dense Fog This Morning" in Natrona County. Visibility dropping to around one quarter mile at times. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use low beams when encountering the fog. Scattered thunderstorms...
Learn About the ‘James Webb Space Telescope’ at the Natrona County Library
Calling all astronomy fans. The Natrona County Library is hosting a free, 1-hour event, dedicated to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. The official Natrona County Library Facebook event page stated:. The James Webb Space Telescope is a space telescope designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy. As the largest optical telescope...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0