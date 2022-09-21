ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

‘We’re excited’: Raiders make final preparations for game with one of nation’s best teams

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qpJac_0i3ZtMOV00

The Central Catholic football team spent the week preparing for the biggest game in Stanislaus District history.

On Thursday, the Raiders will drive to Southern California to play state and national top 5 St. John Bosco High School. Kickoff is Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

Plans for the game came together in the spring after Windsor dropped the Raiders from its schedule. They were originally looking for a home game but couldn’t find a team willing to play until Braves coach Jason Negro, who coached with Roger Canepa at the 2015 Under Armour All-American Game and has family in Tuolumne County, reached out to schedule a game.

Canepa was the linebackers coach for team Highlight and Negro was the running backs coach for team Armour in a game that featured Kyler Murray, Roquan Smith, Josh Rosen, Minkah Fitzpatrick and other current NFL players.

“This is a process,” Canepa said. “We’re asking, ‘Are these games going to help us win the league championship or the section title?’ All these travels where we go on away trips are, so we’ve been there and played hostile environments … we’ve just got to do what we do and go play.”

When the two agreed to match up, there were no nerves from Central Catholic. Canepa made sure to check with the team before giving the final OK, and after their meeting, they let the St. John Bosco side know they’d be making the trip.

You can see it in the way Canepa talks about the game, he’s excited. This one’s big.

“If you’re gonna be that guy that always says you’ll play people, you have to actually be that guy,” Canepa said. “So I was like, ‘OK, let’s see if we can make it work.’”

Now, it’s go time.

Central Catholic (1-3) has had a bye week to recover from a nonleague schedule that included Merced, Saint Francis, St. Mary’s-Stockton and Serra-San Mateo. The Raiders have not been healthy since the start of their season opener, but three-star defensive back Brooklyn Cheek will be back, along with Jaelen Nichols and Tyler Jacklich, who have had time to nurse nagging injuries during the week off.

“We’re excited,” said Jacklich, a senior two-way running back and defensive back. “Coach Canepa is always pushing all of our players to always be tough. A lot of times, games come down to which team is tough. Both teams have talent, both teams have players that the other team’s gonna have trouble stopping. But in a sense, it comes down to who’s gonna fight longer.”

Bosco (4-0) has beaten the No. 1 teams in Oregon and Hawaii, allowing just seven points total. Allen, the fifth ranked team in Texas, has scored the most points on the Braves this season, in the season opener. St. John Bosco won, 52-14. In their four games, the Braves are allowing an average of just seven points.

“This game is just preparing us for those moments where we face adversity later on,” said senior tight end and defensive end Mario Savala III. “It just teaches us how to deal with it as a team and come together.”

With players returning from injury and the addition of a few sophomores who will make the trip, Central Catholic will suit up a season- high 35 players Friday. Chances are most of them will get to experience playing against multiple NCAA Division I prospects in front of yet another sellout crowd for the Braves of around 6,000 people.

Canepa was proud of how his team bounced back from a disappointing Holy Bowl loss where all the players will admit they didn’t show up. They took a 16-14 lead in the second quarter before a second-half Padres rally.

Friday will be the Raiders’ final tuneup before Valley Oak League play starts Sept. 30 at home against East Union.

“You can say that you play maybe the No. 1 team in the state or maybe the top 10 team in the state, but when you’re playing one of the best football teams in the whole United States, that’s big.” Canepa said.

Comments / 2

Related
247Sports

Top247 LB Blake Nichelson earns All-American Bowl jersey

Manteca (Calif.) linebacker Blake Nichelson was presented his jersey to the 2023 All-American Bowl. A day after he announced his commitment to Florida State, Nichelson was officially introduced as a 2023 All-American Bowl selection and is eager to get down to San Antonio. "I just feel like it's a really...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Merced, September 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sierra High School - Manteca football team will have a game with Golden Valley High School - Merced on September 23, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MANTECA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stanislaus County, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Football
City
Merced, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
mymotherlode.com

Sonora High Adds New Members To Its Athletic Hall Of Fame

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Foundation is sharing the names and details of this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame honorees. A special ceremonial banquet will honor each new inductee on Saturday, October 22nd at the Sonora Elks Lodge. This year seven individuals will be inducted. Details about each of the individuals and their accomplishments are provided by the Foundation below. Ticket information and more details about the banquet event are after the biographies.
SONORA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Padres#Brooklyn#Braves#Under Armour#American Football#The Central Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno

On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
FRESNO, CA
westsideconnect.com

Gray names Elegant Bull Small Business of the Year

Frank Machado knows what it takes to run a good restaurant. Start with quality that can be tasted in every dish then make every patron feel welcome the moment they walk through the door. But a great restaurant, has something extra. “When you come to the Elegant Bull, you get...
DELHI, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

6K+
Followers
152
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy