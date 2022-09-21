Dan Reynolds Shares Positive Message Amidst Split From Wife Aja Volkman

Photo: Corbis Entertainment

Dan Reynolds is trying to surround himself with the things he treasures most as he navigates his split from wife Aja Volkman.

"spent the weekend with one of my favorite people @lexfridman - sending you all infinite love and light," the Imagine Dragons singer captioned a photo on Instagram of himself and research scientist/podcast host Lex Fridman. "may we all continue to find our path and heal. grateful today for good friends. art. laughter. my children. my family. all the kind words you have sent my families way. thank you and love to all of you across the globe."

See his post below.

Reynolds broke the news on Twitter last week. "I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated," he wrote. "Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years."

The couple, who shares three children — Arrow Eve, 10, twins Gia James and Coco Rae, 5, and Valentine, 2 — initially split in April 2018 and attempted to reconcile their marriage that November. At the end of 2019, Reynolds even re-proposed to Volkman.

The couple opened up to Parents about their separation in 2019. "We've been going through marriage counseling and putting in a lot of work to keep our family strong. Fortunately for us, we worked through it. If that hadn't have been the case for us, there's many people before us who paved that route and still raised great kids together or go on to be friends, or whatever it is. Relationships are complex," Reynolds said.