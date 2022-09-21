'Handyman,' accomplice arrested for stealing rare coins from Towns County woman, sheriff says

Read full article on original website
CBS 46
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Towns County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after receiving a tip that the men were exploiting an elderly woman. Christopher James Plush and Devin Barry Lowery allegedly posed as handymen and gained access to Nancy Kelly’s home. They then stole prescription drugs, a handgun, rare coins, a large amount of cash and Kelly’s car.
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
fox5atlanta.com
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. — Towns County deputies have arrested two people who are accused of stealing from an elderly neighbor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Christopher James Plush, 30, who is homeless, was charged with burglary, and three counts of theft by taking. His...
accesswdun.com
An Oakwood man has been charged in connection with several entering auto cases ranging from Aug. 29 to Sept. 19. Elijah David Everett, 18, was arrested in the early morning hours on Sept. 20 by Hall County patrol deputies. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies saw Everett “prowling” near...
CBS 46
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — What started as a traffic stop Saturday morning led to a drug bust of almost $6,000 worth of methamphetamine by a Hall County deputy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 17, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Holly Springs...
accesswdun.com
Two people were seriously injured after a single vehicle wreck Monday in White County, and the driver in that incident is facing charges. Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland is charged with driving under the influence, two counts of serious injury by vehicle, and failure to maintain lane after the wreck on Asbury Mill Road west of Cleveland.
nowhabersham.com
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
nowhabersham.com
Two men were seriously injured when they were ejected from an SUV that crashed southwest of Cleveland. Georgia state troopers charged the driver with DUI. According to the state patrol’s preliminary investigation, Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland, was driving a Toyota 4Runner north on Asbury Mill Road Monday afternoon when he ran off the road. The vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees.
wrwh.com
(Cleveland)- The White County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information from the county detention center for the period ending September 20, 2022. This report is a list of people arrested and booked into the White County Detention Center. The individuals identified have been charged with a crime, but...
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
State troopers responded to a car crash on GA 365 in Hall county that claimed two lives. The crash happened at 2:45 p.m. north of White Sulphur road in Hall county. The deceased driver was identified as George Sidney [..]
fox5atlanta.com
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
FOX Carolina
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
accesswdun.com
The Georgia State Patrol released Monday morning the names of two people who were killed in a single-car accident on SR 365 in Hall County. In an update, GSP said George Sidney Curtis, III, 33, of Greensboro, NC was the driver of the Kia Optima. Anne Marie Langston, 29, of Lula, was identified as the passenger. Both died as a result of their injuries in the accident.
WYFF4.com
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
