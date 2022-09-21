'Handyman,' accomplice arrested for stealing rare coins from Towns County woman, sheriff says

Two men were seriously injured when they were ejected from an SUV that crashed southwest of Cleveland. Georgia state troopers charged the driver with DUI. According to the state patrol’s preliminary investigation, Jimmy Adrian Byron Alexander Pruitt, 21, of Cleveland, was driving a Toyota 4Runner north on Asbury Mill Road Monday afternoon when he ran off the road. The vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder of the roadway and struck several trees.

WHITE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO