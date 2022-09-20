“Barbie” lead star and producer Margot Robbie revealed she was “mortified” at the viral set photos of her dressed in character alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. During “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Robbie opened up about the leaked production pictures while promoting David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.” “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way,” Robbie said. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.” Host Jimmy Fallon asked Robbie if she realized the “Barbie” photos would be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO