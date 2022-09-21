Read full article on original website
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Virgin River Season 5 Spoilers, News & Update: Mel & Jack's Romance Will Grow Stronger
Fans of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) will thoroughly enjoy Virgin River Season 5. Mel has experienced numerous ups and downs since moving to the little town from Los Angeles. After all, Mel was grieving her husband's loss, and Jack was in a relationship when they first met.
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
Thor: Love and Thunder VFX Supervisor Breaks Silence on Why Morgan Freeman Wasn't Cast as Eternity
Just when we thought the return of Natalie Portman as the Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's MCU debut as the menacing Gorr The God Butcher was more than enough for Thor: Love and Thunder, apparently, there's more. One of Marvel Comics' strongest beings, Eternity, made its first live-action MCU appearance, described as the sum of all life that exists in the universe.
Where to Read Vermeil in Gold After the Anime
Vermeil in Gold is a fantasy anime that aired from July to September 2022. Before the series was adapted into an anime by Staple Entertainment, it was originally a manga series illustrated by Yoko Umezu and written by Kota Amana. Now that the anime is over, where can fans read Vermeil in Gold?
RWBY: Ice Queendom Ending Explained
RWBY: Ice Queendom has concluded, bringing things full circle from Volume 1 to the beginning of Volume 2 from the original. So, what exactly happened, and are there implications for the future? Here's the ending of RWBY: Ice Queendom explained. Table of Contents. Do the Characters Remember Their Ordeal?. Will...
