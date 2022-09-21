Read full article on original website
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Saro Cosentino shares lyric video for The Joke, featuring Peter Hammill
Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino will release third album The Road To Now in October
Stereogum
Raavi – “No Bodies”
Raavi, the Boston-bred and Brooklyn-based band led by queer-desi indie-rocker Raavi Sita, caught my attention with the singles from her recent EP. Apparently they also caught the attention of the Sub Pop subsidiary Hardly Art, who are releasing a new Raavi song as part of their 15th anniversary singles series. It’s another melodically rich guitar-driven rocker, and Sita shared this statement on it:
Stereogum
Magdalena Bay – “Unconditional”
Last year, the Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay released their much-acclaimed debut album Mercurial World. Next month, they’ll release a deluxe edition of that album that’ll feature a bunch of unreleased tracks. We’ve already posted “All You Do,” the first of those deluxe-edition singles. Today, Magdalena Bay have also shared the squelchy stop-start pop song “Unconditional.” In a press release, the band describes “Unconditional” as the “weird little cousin” of their Mercurial World single “Secrets (Your Fire),” and they say that the “Unconditional” video is their “dream birthday party.” Check it out below.
Marva Hicks dead at 47: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at just 47, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia,...
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
NME
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
Stereogum
Björk – “Ancestress”
In about a week, Björk will release her much-anticipated new album Fossora. This morning, after releasing the early songs “Atopos” and “Ovule,” Björk has shared a deep and expansive new track called “Ancestress. On Instagram, Björk writes that “Ancestress” is one of two songs on Fossora that’s about her mother. She goes on to explain that “Ancestress” “is written after her worldly funeral and is probably a common musician’s reaction, the impulse of making your version of the story, later.”
Stereogum
New Pagans – “Better People”
The Belfast indie rock Band To Watch New Pagans are back with their first new song of 2022 (though not the first since 2021’s great The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All; that’d be last November’s “Find Fault With Me”). On the epic and emotive rocker “Better People,” Lyndsey McDougall beams gorgeous melodies into the sky over some of the best straight-ahead guitar rock I’ve heard lately. The way she sings “What are you thinking of?” reminds me of Band Of Horses in the best way, but “Better People” feels angrier than anything that band ever released. Check it out below along with the aforementioned “Find Fault With Me.”
Stereogum
Julien Chang – “Snakebit”
The prodigious genre-melding pop-rocker Julien Chang has been rolling out his new album The Sale with singles including the Beach Fossils-esque “Marmalade” and the orchestral chamber-pop ballad “Time & Place.” Today he’s back with “Snakebit,” a jazz-inflected ’80s pop exercise that feels like a cross between Grizzly Bear and the 1975. It arrives with an animated video by Vaughn Taormina, which you can watch below.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Debut New Song “Lovebomb” In Chicago
Next week Yeah Yeah Yeahs will finally grace us with a new album for the first time in nine years. After dropping early singles “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” and “Burning,” the band continued their promotion of Cool It Down last night with an underplay at the Chicago club Metro, where they debuted another new track. “Lovebomb” is a spacey slow-build that accumulates a lot of dramatic tension along the way without ever fully exploding the way you might expect from a song with the word “bomb” in the title. Karen O’s refrain amidst the vibes: “Stars don’t fail me now.” Watch below.
Stereogum
Alvvays – “Very Online Guy” & “Belinda Says”
It’s been five years since we’ve gotten a new Alvvays album, but we won’t have to wait much longer now. Next month, the great Toronto indie-pop crew will follow their 2017 LP Antisocialites with their new long-player Blue Rev. Thus far, Alvvays have shared two early singles, “Pharmacist” and “Easy On Your Own?,” and both of them rule. Today, they’ve broken us off with two more tracks at the same time.
Read a ‘Scary Monsters’ Excerpt From New David Bowie Book
Writers and fans alike have tried to get a grasp on David Bowie, an artist who was always in search of his next big thing, since his 2016 death. He'd be 75 today, and a new book, Bowie at 75, fittingly aims to unpack Bowie's "extraordinary life through the lens of 75 significant career achievements and life events."
Stereogum
FaltyDL – “God Light” (Feat. Joe Goddard) & “Berlin”
Last month, Brooklyn producer Drew Lustman announced a new FaltyDL album, A Nurse To My Patience, with the Julianna Barwick-featuring “Four Horses.” Today, he’s back with two new tracks from it: “God Light,” which features vocals from Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard, and “Berlin.”
Stereogum
Broken Bells – “Love On The Run”
Next month, Broken Bells — the team-up between Danger Mouse and the Shins’ James Mercer — are releasing a new album, Into The Blue, their first since 2014’s After The Disco. They’ve shared a couple of tracks from it already — “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” and “Saturdays” — and today they’re back with one last one before the album’s out in full. It’s called “Love On The Run” and you can watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Nilüfer Yanya – “Rid Of Me” (PJ Harvey Cover)
Back in March, English phenom Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, one of the best of the year so far. Today, she’s back with a crackling cover of PJ Harvey’s classic “Rid Of Me.” “‘Rid of Me’ haunted me for many years after I first heard it, but in a comforting kind of way, like I knew it was always there for me,” she said in a statement. “It comes across defiant, alien and twisted, but it is a perfect song. I actually think it’s very romantic despite what some of the lyrics get at.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Zamrock Band WITCH Release First New Song In 38 Years
The Zambian band WITCH — the name stands for “We Intend To Cause Havoc” — are known as legends in the genre of music known as Zamrock, the fusion of psychedelic rock and African music that evolved in the ’70s. WITCH released seven albums in the ’70s and ’80s before breaking up. They reunited in 2012, and they did some touring, but they didn’t release any new music. Today, WITCH have dropped their first new single in 38 years, but it’s not exactly a new song. It’s an old live staple that they never recorded until now.
Stereogum
Stream Parannoul & Asian Glow’s Epic Collaborative EP Paraglow
Parannoul and Asian Glow are two compelling and ambitious DIY solo recording projects out of Seoul. Last year both artists contributed to a split EP with São Paulo’s sonhos tomam conta. Today Parannoul and Asian Glow have released another EP together, this time teaming up on music under the name Paraglow. Over the course of four tracks, the last of which runs 15 minutes, the duo maps out a vivid and dramatic world of sound, assembled from sounds that feel like punk and prog and pop all at once. (Emo, post-rock, and shoegaze too.) As you might expect based on their past output, this is epic stuff presented with a scrappy homespun vigor — ideas and emotions spilling over with a rare fearlessness. Enter into the world of Paraglow below.
Stereogum
µ-Ziq – “Hello”
Mike Paradinas, the Planet Mu founder who has long put out music under the name μ-Ziq, has had a productive year. In April, he put out an EP called Goodbye, in June he released n album called Magic Pony Ride, and that was all leading up to a 25th anniversary reissue of his 1997 album Lunatic Harness. He has one more project to go in this stretch, a full-length to round everything out called Hello. Today, he’s shared the title track from that album, which you can check out below.
Stereogum
SLUG – “Casual Cruelty”
SLUG, the Field Music offshoot headed up by touring bassist Ian Black, have announced a new album, Thy Socialite!, which will be out early next year — it’s the follow-up to 2018’s HiggledyPiggledy. It’s also the first release for Daylight Saving Records, a new label that was formed by Field Music’s Peter and David Brewis. Black is introducing the album with lead single “Casual Cruelty.”
