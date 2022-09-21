Read full article on original website
Tornado damage temporarily closes Le Roy Country Club
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — An early Monday morning tornado has temporarily closed a central Illinois country club in McLean County. The Le Roy Country Club has been closed for several days following an EF0 tornado that ripped through town Monday morning around 12:30. Wednesday, club members were on site, clearing debris and trying to reopen the club as soon as possible.
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
newschannel20.com
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
GALLERY: Overnight storm damage in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Here is a look at some of the storm damage around Central Illinois after the storms Sunday night. Anyone who would like to submit photos to this gallery can learn more here.
Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
Principal gives update on two students hurt in crash
UPDATE 8:58 P.M.: A short time after 7 P.M., Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of two students are not life threatening. Brown announced on Twitter two CAM High School students were involved in an accident Thursday afternoon. Brown tweeted tonight one student will be undergoing surgery to have a rod placed […]
25newsnow.com
3-vehicle crash on War Memorial Dr. leaves 3 with minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive Thursday morning. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says one of those persons had to be extricated and all were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
Firefighters on scene at Rantoul fire
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are responding to a fire on Embassy Row. It is an active scene but no flames are visible to our crews. The fire chief said it was kitchen fire. Residents were not home at the time. Three cats were but they were rescued and are now safe. This is a […]
State Police: Traffic slowing on I-55 Tuesday evening
WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police officials in Sangamon County announced that traffic on Interstate 55 will be slowed down Tuesday evening. The officials said an electric company will be installing new power lines along the highway near Williamsville from approximately 8 to 9 p.m. To allow the lines to be safely brought across […]
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
Peoria police looking for missing endangered man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
Fiberoptic work coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction for a fiberoptic construction project is set to commence soon in Champaign. i3 Broadband will install fiberoptic utilities in an area bordered by Devonshire Drive to the north, Windsor Road to the south, O’Donnell Drive to the west and Prospect Avenue to the east. The project is expected to last […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
Watch: Alligator floats along the lazy river at Illinois water park
An Illinois water park marked the end of the summer season by letting one last visitor float the lazy river -- an alligator.
Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington
City asks Bloomington LGBT bar to remove PRIDE hearts …. Star Trek-themed ‘Enterprise’ float returning to …. Eureka chiropractor charged with fraud, audit obstruction. Peoria man facing years in federal prison on gun …. Gov. Pritzker calls on two senators to resign after …. Prom! | Eastlight Theatre...
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
