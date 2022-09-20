ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

LSU, former offensive line coach, punished by NCAA for recruiting violations

The NCAA punished LSU today for recruiting violations that took place during the 2020-21 offseason, which included providing the prospect with impermissible benefits during an informal recruiting trip, which resulted in one year of probation for the school among other punishments. According to the NCAA, a former assistant coach and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's tennis struggles in opening matches at Wahoowa Invitational

On Sept. 16-18 the LSU women’s tennis team competed at the three-day Wahoowa Invitational. The Wahoowa Invitational took place at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the three day tournament, the Tigers racked up seven wins. Five of the wins were in singles and two were doubles wins. This left LSU with a record of 7-26. This was LSU’s first competition with new Head Coach Taylor Fogleman and assistant coach Chris Simpson leading them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU Football: Previewing this weekend's matchup against New Mexico

LSU is coming off a huge win against Mississippi State, and the Tigers look to continue their momentum as they host New Mexico for their third straight home game. While the spread favors LSU by 30.5 points, nothing is guaranteed until the game is played. Here’s what to expect from LSU’s next opponent from the Mountain West Conference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU, SG to introduce reusable to-go box alternative in dining halls

Student Government is working with the university to introduce a reusable alternative to styrofoam to-go boxes in LSU’s dining halls. The containers, known as OZZI, are a more sustainable option that minimizes waste, said political science junior Gigi Powers, SG’s director of campus affairs and sustainability. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
