How Naval Aviation Training, Safety Has Changed One Year After Military Jet Crashes Into Lake Worth Neighborhood

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Texas State Troopers investigating a fatal single-car accident on US-77
23-year-old Marco Antonio Tabasco from Harlingen was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
‘Very Attentive': Family Remembers Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Crash on Central Expressway
The family of the driver who died Wednesday when his 18-wheeler crashed along Central Expressway is asking the public for help in learning how the accident happened. Gustavo Gomez, 71, was heading north on Central in Allen when his truck hit a car and then careened onto Stacey Road below.
Irving Police Investigating Use of Force in Breaking Up Fight at Nimitz High School
An Irving Police Officer has been reassigned while a use of force incident at Nimitz High School is investigated. Irving Police said officers assigned to the high school responded Wednesday to a fight among students in the lunch line and that, "the officers separated the parties and detained those responsible for school staff."
Driver Killed When Tractor-Trailer Runs Off U.S. 75 Bridge, Catches Fire
The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in Allen Tuesday when the rig they were driving collided with another vehicle before flying off an overpass and crashing into the roadway below. Video shared with NBC 5 showed the truck burst into flames as it twisted upside down before hitting the...
Timber Creek Student Armed With Loaded Gun Arrested, Faces Felony
A 17-year-old Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday and is facing a felony and expulsion after being found on the campus with a loaded gun, school and police say. According to a letter sent to staff and obtained by NBC 5, school administrators said they received an...
Man hit by car in restaurant parking lot near Ray High School
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in a restaurant parking lot on South Staples Street near Ray High School. It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night. The incident also took place near Ray High School's Homecoming Parade celebration. According to...
Dashcam catches head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The crash video in this story may be difficult for some to watch. James Soliz was driving down Holly Road on Saturday night when he saw headlights approaching him. "My first instinct was to just tell them so I held down the horn,"...
portasouthjetty.com
The day’s catch
Robert Ramos of San Antonio shows the gafftop he caught during the Anglers on Wheels Fishing Tournament in Port Aransas on Friday, Sept. 16. The tournament was sponsored by The Door in the Wall, Inc., a non-profit organization that also hosts sailing events for the disabled, a Fourth of July picnic celebration and a Christmas dance. Tournament anglers fished aboard […]
Corpus Christi murder suspect awaits transport back to Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement found a murder suspect allegedly involved in a June shooting that left one person dead. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers were called to the 9800 block of Redbud Drive for a shooting, according to Corpus Christi police. When officers...
Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
Boy Stabbed in Fight Over Girl at Boswell High in Fort Worth: Police
One person is in custody after a high school student was stabbed at school Wednesday in a fight over a girl, Fort Worth Police say. According to the Eagle-Saginaw ISD, a boy at Boswell High School in Fort Worth was stabbed with a small kitchen knife by another boy. Police...
Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents
Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time. The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2...
West Oso ISD elementary school put on lockdown during police chase with car theft suspect
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — JFK Elementary in West Oso ISD was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning for reports of a car theft suspect near the campus, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department. The suspect was eventually caught on Rocklawn Dr. and Columbia St., with just a...
Shooting suspect arrested near Austin, awaiting extradition to Nueces County
According to CCPD, US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force followed up on a Crime Stoppers Tip, leading them to Joshua Lomas's whereabouts.
North Texas Community Provides Support for High School Cheerleader After Injury
A North Texas community has provided overwhelming support for a high school cheerleader who suffered a catastrophic injury just a few months ago - and whose spirit is inspiring everyone around her. The steps taken by high school senior Megan Sharkey are both small - and big. A representation of...
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
Bee County sheriff concerned about drugs packaged to attract children
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County sheriff is worried about drugs being packaged to look enticing to children. A social media post from the Bee County Sheriff's Office said officials confiscated drugs, weapons and money from a home just north of Beeville during a Wednesday drug bust. Some...
