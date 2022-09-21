ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

How Naval Aviation Training, Safety Has Changed One Year After Military Jet Crashes Into Lake Worth Neighborhood

By Lili Zheng
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Irving Police Investigating Use of Force in Breaking Up Fight at Nimitz High School

An Irving Police Officer has been reassigned while a use of force incident at Nimitz High School is investigated. Irving Police said officers assigned to the high school responded Wednesday to a fight among students in the lunch line and that, "the officers separated the parties and detained those responsible for school staff."
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsville, TX
Accidents
City
Kingsville, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Lake Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
Kingsville, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lake Worth, TX
Lake Worth, TX
Accidents
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed When Tractor-Trailer Runs Off U.S. 75 Bridge, Catches Fire

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in Allen Tuesday when the rig they were driving collided with another vehicle before flying off an overpass and crashing into the roadway below. Video shared with NBC 5 showed the truck burst into flames as it twisted upside down before hitting the...
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Timber Creek Student Armed With Loaded Gun Arrested, Faces Felony

A 17-year-old Keller Timber Creek High School student was arrested Thursday and is facing a felony and expulsion after being found on the campus with a loaded gun, school and police say. According to a letter sent to staff and obtained by NBC 5, school administrators said they received an...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aviation#Military Training#Naval Aviation#Traffic Accident#Aircraft#The U S Navy#Marine Corps#Nbc
portasouthjetty.com

The day’s catch

Robert Ramos of San Antonio shows the gafftop he caught during the Anglers on Wheels Fishing Tournament in Port Aransas on Friday, Sept. 16. The tournament was sponsored by The Door in the Wall, Inc., a non-profit organization that also hosts sailing events for the disabled, a Fourth of July picnic celebration and a Christmas dance. Tournament anglers fished aboard […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Could downtown Corpus Christi be getting a new parking garage?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Talks of a new parking garage are in the works for the downtown Corpus Christi area. The exact location of the garage is still undecided, but it is projected to be a $17 million project. According to Alyssa Barrera-Mason, Director of the Downtown Management District, the demand for parking has gone up 11 percent post COVID.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
ValleyCentral

Wanted Texas man caught with bottle of ‘fake pee’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an active warrant out of Kleberg County for smuggling persons was arrested after making a 911 and hanging up. On Saturday, Joseph Edward Finch, 46, called 911 and hung up, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival to a resident on Boca Chica Boulevard, deputies were […]
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Utility Bill Assistance Available for Struggling Fort Worth Residents

Fort Worth residents have an opportunity to apply for utility bill assistance for a limited time. The Fort Worth Water and Community Action Partners are holding an event to help connect income-eligible residents to the necessary funding. The event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy