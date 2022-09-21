ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students

It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Democrats in the lead

Connecticut Democratic incumbents have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. Alex Jones appeared in court in Connecticut again yesterday, leaders in our region discuss big plans for combating climate change, and for the first time in a while, the Greenwich League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hochul announces new plan to preserve Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday an updated five year plan to help preserve the south shore of Long Island. The goal of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan is to guide local communities to better protect and restore the region’s natural resources and economy. It’s supported by $1 million in annual state funding.
POLITICS

