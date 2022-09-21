Read full article on original website
As Connecticut expands labor protections, these volunteers educate the most vulnerable workers
For eighteen years, Flor Montenegro cared for the children of well-off families in Fairfield County as a nanny. “I have always worked blindly trusting [my] employers,” said Montenegro in Spanish. Promised raises never arrived and for years, she was not reimbursed for expenses like food and the gas used...
Connecticut receives record $3.1 billion payment into budget reserve fund
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont praised a historic $3.1 billion transfer of the state’s operating surplus into its budget reserve fund. State Comptroller Natalie Braswell announced that the payment is the largest in state history and will trigger payments into two of the state’s pension funds. The transfer calls...
Over 500 beginner farmers in Connecticut join together to plan for climate change
Connecticut farmers joined representatives from the state Department of Agriculture in Bridgeport to help the New Connecticut Farmers Alliance to unveil a five-pillar platform to fight climate change under what is called the “Future of Farming CT” program. Mary Claire Whelan, coordinator for the Farmers Alliance, said that...
The wind energy field is blowing up, but a Maine training program is struggling to attract students
It's early September, the second week of classes at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle, and a lab day for the wind power technology program. Nineteen-year-old Maxwell Osborne of Waldoboro is building an electrical circuit that includes a light and a switch. By the time Osborne graduates in the spring, he'll be ready to climb hundreds of feet up towers to maintain and repair wind turbines. But first, he needs to learn basic electrical skills under the guidance of instructor Wayne Kilcollins.
Democrats in the lead
Connecticut Democratic incumbents have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll. Alex Jones appeared in court in Connecticut again yesterday, leaders in our region discuss big plans for combating climate change, and for the first time in a while, the Greenwich League of Women Voters will not host a debate for local candidates.
Lamont and Blumenthal lead by double digits in latest Quinnipiac University poll
In Connecticut, Democratic incumbents Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, have double digit leads over their Republican challengers in the latest Quinnipiac University Poll released on Wednesday. The poll has Lamont leading at 57% with his GOP challenger Bob Stefanowski at 40%. Blumenthal leads his Republican rival Leora...
Former Connecticut budget official alleges discrimination against Lamont administration
Kosta Diamantis, a former Connecticut state budget official who was fired from one position and resigned from another last year, is arguing that he lost his job because of an unbearable work environment in the Lamont administration. His attorney Zachary Reiland alleges that Diamaintis lost his job because of discrimination....
New York, Connecticut announce more green energy projects as hurricane season picks up
The governors of Connecticut and New York have this week another round of renewable energy projects and initiatives to combat the effects of the climate crisis as the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaches. Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York’s sixth round of bidding for large-scale renewable energy projects that...
Hochul announces new plan to preserve Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday an updated five year plan to help preserve the south shore of Long Island. The goal of the 2022 Long Island South Shore Estuary Reserve Comprehensive Management Plan is to guide local communities to better protect and restore the region’s natural resources and economy. It’s supported by $1 million in annual state funding.
