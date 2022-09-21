Read full article on original website
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Preview #12 - Florida State
Last season the ‘Noles could have auditioned for the old TV show M*A*S*H* because Florida State had an insane level of injuries. Leonard Hamilton had to use 13 different lineups and as we recall, at times walk-ons got minutes they would never have seen in a normal year. FSU...
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Florida football: Tim Tebow Weighs in on Anthony Richardson
This Saturday, it is apparent that Coach Billy Napier must do something to get Anthony Richardson going to lead Florida football to victory. Richardson started off the year with a bang in his long-awaited first career home start against Utah. However, he is now 3 games into his first year in Billy Napier’s offense, and since then he has been disappointing.
Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Wing Kowacie Reeves
Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.
footballscoop.com
Loved ones of Florida A&M's James Spady asking for help after an in-game medical incident
During their season opener vs North Carolina back in late August, Florida A&M assistant James Spady suffered a medical incident that caused him to lose his vision. After the game, he was taken to UNC Memorial hospital where he spent a week in the intensive care unit before eventually being released on September 5th.
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
WCJB
Decked out semi truck is carrying Gator football gear
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gator football team has a new decked out truck to carry their gear and equipment. A moving crew loaded the truck early this morning with game day essentials. It took movers about 8 hours to load helmets, shoulder pads, cleets, and other equipment need to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson falls to Florida A&M (Tallahassee)
The Bronson Eagles fell at home to the Florida A&M Baby Rattlers Friday night by a final score of 30-9. Bronson is still eyeing its first win of the season and will get another opportunity this week when the Eagles hit the road for a matchup with Cornerstone Charter Academy, which is also winless. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
uoflcardgame.com
Sense of urgency missing against Florida State
One can’t help but dislike sportswriters and sportscasters who try to play coach and over-analyze what has happened in football games. However one had to take issue with Coach Scott Satterfield’s assessment of his team’s effort in the latest loss. “I think our kids played hard, they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
famunews.com
Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue
Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
thefamuanonline.com
Some students denied free tickets for football game
Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.
Cairo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
Growing a Garden of Impact with Former Bucs Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson
Former Bucs Safety and Super Bowl MVP, Dexter Jackson, Showcases His Talents on A Different Type of Field Dexter Jackson grew up in the small town of Quincy in North Florida. As a kid, he remembers spending time with his family growing and preserving vegetables and fruit. It’s something he truly enjoyed and that stuck […]
WALB 10
Week 5 Play of the Week
Thomasville, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s play of the week goes to DJ Thurman of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Thurman takes the. pass down the sideline, tiptoes all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Thurman had two touchdowns on the day. and Thomasville would go on to...
thewestsidegazette.com
Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases
Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
