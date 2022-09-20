Read full article on original website
Related
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
NBC Sports
USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly
The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning. Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.
FIFA・
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
Awer Mabil’s long-range rocket ensures Australia sink New Zealand
A long-range rocket from Awer Mabil ensured Australia beat New Zealand 1-0 in their World Cup farewell in Brisbane. The match, which took place a staggering 11 years after the two teams last met, was Australia’s first game since qualifying for the World Cup and their last on home soil before the tournament in Qatar in November. Aside from Mabil’s 33rd-minute strike, however, it was a far from pretty occasion for the hosts on a wet Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
First Look: Inside Doha’s Bonkers New Golden World Cup Stadium
Soccer fans, it’s almost time! Football fever has descended upon Doha, Qatar, leading up to the world’s most prestigious sporting tournament. This week, UK-based design studio Foster + Partners unveiled the design for the Lusail Stadium which will be the setting for 10 matches during the soccer World Cup—including the final. The stadium is unmissable, thanks to its burnished golden exterior: It lights up beautifully at night and even sparkles under the sun. Inside the showpiece, a muted sand-colored palette will allow fans to provide the color splash with flags, kits and scarves. The eye-catching design was inspired by Islamic...
Max Whitlock opts to skip World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool
Max Whitlock will miss next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool after deciding to extend his time away from the sport following his second Olympic triumph in Tokyo last year.Whitlock’s absence represents a major blow to organisers of the first World Championships to be staged in Britain since 2015 in Glasgow – coincidentally where Whitlock won the first of his three world crowns.Whitlock, who also sat out the European Championships and the Commonwealth Games this year, remains fully committed to returning to pursue a third Olympic gold medal in Paris in 2024, the PA news agency understands.The five-strong Great Britain...
Climate change protester sets arm on fire during Laver Cup match
The Laver Cup match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman was briefly interrupted by a climate change protester who set his arm on fire while on court.The protest at the O2 Arena in London came as Roger Federer prepared to play the final match of his career and with the 41-year-old sat courtside.The protester made it past security to get onto the court before staging the protest, setting his right arm on fire. The incident was not shown by broadcasters, but pictures from courtside showed the man was screaming in agony. He was then removed from the court by security...
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. VP Harris to discuss Taiwan's security in Asia -official
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will discuss Taiwanese security during bilateral meetings with the leaders of Japan and South Korea when she visits the region next week, a senior administration official said on Friday.
Italy v England: Nations League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Gareth Southgate’s side are hoping to avoid being relegated. Join Scott Murray
Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan on Friday in the women's basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists.
Yardbarker
Brazil manager Tite asks Vinicius Junior to keep dancing following racism
The media storm surrounding Vinicius Junior has spilled over into the international break, following a chastening week. The Brazilian star became part of a bizarre debate where some accused him of disrespecting and provoking opponents by dancing when he scores a goal. It led to one agent telling him to stop ‘monkeying around’ on television in a dreadful choice of words.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rudiger on Qatar hosting World Cup: It showed that money plays a crucial role
Antonio Rüdiger has hit out at FIFA’s decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar, saying it showed that money, not the fans or players, was the most important factor. Qatar’s bid has been plagued by accusations of corruption and bribery, with U.S. authorities alleging several members of FIFA’s executive committee accepted bribes in exchange for voting for Qatar. Human rights in Qatar have been a major talking point as well since the country won the right to host in 2010, with the treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community particularly controversial. Germany and Real Madrid defender Rüdiger criticized Qatar...
FIFA・
Russian men join exodus, fearing call-up to fight in Ukraine
ISTANBUL (AP) — Military-aged men fled Russia in droves Friday, filling planes and causing traffic jams at border crossings to avoid being rounded up to fight in Ukraine following the Kremlin’s partial military mobilization. Queues stretching for 10 kilometers (6 miles) formed on a road leading to the southern border with Georgia, according to Yandex Maps, a Russian online map service. The lines of cars were so long at the border with Kazakhstan that some people abandoned their vehicles and proceeded on foot — just as some Ukrainians did after Russia invaded their country on Feb. 24. Meanwhile, dozens of flights out of Russia — with tickets sold at sky-high prices — carried men to international destinations such as Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Serbia, where Russians don’t need visas.
Soccer-Kamada and Mitoma strike as Japan breeze past United States
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were on target as Japan continued their preparations for November's World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over the United States in Dusseldorf on Friday.
South Africa Demands The Return Of 'Stolen' 500-Carat Great Star Diamond In Wake Of Queen Elizabeth's Death
South Africa demanded the royal family return the Great Star of Africa in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Great Star of Africa, also known as Cullinan I, is considered the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond and was mined in South Africa in 1905 before being “gifted” to the British royal family two years later by South Africa’s colonial authorities.
Cutting ties to the monarchy could loom on the horizon in Canada
The death of Queen Elizabeth, the reigning monarch of the British Empire, the Commonwealth and therefore Canada, does not create a constitutional crisis in our system of government. It automatically triggered the ascension of King Charles. Canada, ostensibly an independent country since 1867, now has its first new monarch since 1952. But a lot has changed since then. In 1982, Canada adopted a newly written Constitution that included the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the recognition of aboriginal treaty rights and a home-grown means of amending the Constitution in Canada without the involvement of British parliament. Canada also retired the old...
South African activists call for the UK to return the 500-carat 'Great Star of Africa' diamond
Scholars believe that Britain's acquisition of the diamond was not legitimate and should not have been allowed. The diamond, a prized gem, has been sitting on the royal scepter for more than a century.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1