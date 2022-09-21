ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

College football rankings: Penn State soars in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 4

College football's Week 3 can be so different for so many programs. Some blue blood teams are finishing up their cupcakes and refining the small things ahead of a vicious conference slate. But for programs like Penn State, Week 3 was a big opportunity against a big non-conference opponent. Penn State showed why it might be one of the best teams in the country with a 41-12 domination of Auburn on the road. CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131. entering Week 4, and Penn State vaulted up the rankings.
Michigan approves request to name Michigan Stadium tunnel after Lloyd Carr

Michigan football will be running through Lloyd Carr tunnel ahead of football games in the near future. The Wolverines announced Thursday that the Stadium tunnel would be named after the legendary football coach. The tunnel will be dedicated on Oct. 15, 2022. Lloyd Carr was one of the great coaches...
Michigan Announces Honorary Name For Midfield Tunnel

The Michigan Wolverines have named their famed midfield tunnel after Hall of Fame coach Lloyd Carr, per ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg. Carr led the Wolverines to a national title in 1997 and amassed a 122-40 overall record through his 13 seasons with the program (1995-2007). Carr led the...
Keys to the Game: Michigan football vs. Maryland

Michigan is 3-0 and riding high after waxing three nonconference opponents among the worst teams in FBS. So bad was the competition that none of them scored in the first halves of games, and the Wolverines enter conference play as the nation’s top scoring team. The Michigan offense is...
Wolverine TV: Will Michigan flip Brandon Davis-Swain from Notre Dame?

Michigan hosted a number of highly touted recruits for unofficial visits over the weekend, including Top 100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. The in-state prospect committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and others. However, the Irish have...
