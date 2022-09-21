Both the U.S. and International teams are loaded with young blood at the 2022 Presidents Cup. From Cam Young to “Tom” Kim, there’s plenty of first time cuppers on the course at Quail Hollow this week, ready to cut their teeth on the global match-play stage. Kevin Kisner is not one of those guys. The 38-year-old South Carolina smart aleck made his Presidents Cup debut way back in the ancient age of 2017, when COVID sounded like a new handicap system acronym and LIV Golf was but a twinkle in Saudi Arabia’s eye. This week he was asked about that maiden voyage, and he replied, in typical Kisner fashion, with a hilarious college football story we somehow hadn't heard before.

