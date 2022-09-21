ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
oregontoday.net

Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
portlandobserver.com

Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters

According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists

Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
KXL

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
