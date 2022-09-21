Read full article on original website
WWEEK
OLCC Board Creates Committee to Address Burglary Spike
The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission announced during its Sept. 22 meeting that it would assign a subcommittee to look into rising theft at liquor stores across the state. Earlier this month, WW reported that shoplifting at liquor stores across the state was on record pace—largely driven by a rise...
WWEEK
Mayor’s Office Courts Private and Public Employers in Effort to Bring Employees Back to the Central City
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is courting both private and public employers in an effort bring back employees back to their offices across the city as Portland lags behind peer cities in post-pandemic recovery. Major private and public institutions involved in the discussions with the mayor’s office about return-to-work policy...
q13fox.com
AG: Clark County repair shop manager fined for removing emissions controls from diesel trucks
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. - The manager of a Clark County repair shop must pay $10,000 and serve 240 hours of community service for illegally removing emissions controls from diesel trucks, the Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the manager of RPM Northwest in Ridgefield, Nicholas...
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and more
(Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 22 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregon State Hospital to start releasing 'aid and assist' patients.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
WWEEK
A Federal Judge Has Ordered the Release of More Than 100 Patients From the State’s Locked Psychiatric Hospital. No One Is Sure What Happens Next.
The Oregon State Hospital, the state’s locked psychiatric hospital, abruptly announced three weeks ago that, in response to an order by a federal judge, it would send more than 100 patients back to their respective counties early. Many of the facility’s patients face criminal charges and are being held...
Family of man shot, killed by Longview police files wrongful death lawsuit
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — The family of a 33-year-old man who was shot and killed by police in Longview, Washington nearly two years ago, has launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the police department and the officers involved. The man was fatally shot as he was running away and...
WWEEK
How It Started vs. How It’s Going.
Sponsored Content Presented by University of Oregon Executive MBA. It’s been a transformative few years for most of us. But for Brandi Martin and Ye Feng, that transformation had nothing to do with the pandemic and its aftermath. Their transformation was spurred by internal unrest and a desire for something more.
Speeding driver slams PPB patrol car in SE Portland
A speeding driver slammed into a PPB patrol car in Southeast Portland, sending two officers to the hospital, authorities tweeted.
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
opb.org
Clark County moves forward with jail takeover amid questions from public
The Clark County Council moved forward with a plan Tuesday night to take control of its local jail and urged patience to residents who expressed concern with what they perceived to be a rushed and opaque process. The five councilors largely moved in unison with the plan, voting unanimously to...
oregontoday.net
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
City returns to NE 33rd and Marine Drive to clear more trash, cars and RVs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews with the city of Portland returned to Northeast 33rd Drive near Marine Drive this week to continue cleaning up garbage and removing the vehicles that line the street. On Thursday morning, there were a handful of trucks and cars on the east side of Northeast...
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
‘I was dying’: 26-year-old woman describes being homeless and addicted to drugs before finally getting treatment
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 20 people lined up outside Fora Health, a Southeast Portland detox center, early Tuesday morning. Each person suffers from addiction and many of them are homeless. They waited in line hoping there would be a bed for them. After about thirty minutes, a couple walked...
Wilsonville police warn of new scam artists
Wilsonville police are asking residents to be on the lookout for scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen.Wilsonville police are warning residents to be aware of scam artists after a Charbonneau resident had valuables stolen. Wilsonville Police Chief Robert Wurpes said to be on the lookout for a man and woman, believed to be between 40 to 50 years old, who are targeting elderly and vulnerable people with a scam. "Always be alert," Wurpes said. "Scammers have always been around, and if something seems too good to be true, it probably is." According to Wurpes, the couple...
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
WWEEK
Aviation American Gin Has Opened a Sprawling Tasting Room and Distillery in Northwest Portland
Starting today, you can now visit Aviation American Gin’s shiny, sprawling new production facility and tasting room—and thanks to co-owner and actor Ryan Reynolds, it’s a distillery experience unlike any other in the city. The nearly 33,000-square-foot building on the fringes of industrial Northwest Portland has six...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
