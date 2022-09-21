Read full article on original website
Related
Huskers Lose Running Back Ajay Allen for Season
Mickey Joseph elaborates on Chinander firing and says offense’s tempo will be dialed back to help defense
Nebraska Announced Another Coaching Staff Change Tuesday
Nebraska football's shuffling of its coaching staff continued on Tuesday. The Huskers promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. The position had been held by Bill Busch, who was promoted to interim defensive coordinator following the dismissal of Erik Chinander over the...
Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search
The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search. On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates. Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Understandably, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are having a tough time selling out Memorial Stadium. According to athletic director Trev Alberts, there are "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets available for next weekend's home game against Indiana on October 1. "At this point I think the reality is we're probably on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Matt Campbell Has One Main Concern With Nebraska
Iowa State's Matt Campbell has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the head coaching vacancy at Nebraska. On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted that Campbell was one of three options standing out for Nebraska, along with Kansas' Lance Leipold and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Earlier today,...
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that would bring in more than $300 million over 15 years and said that alcohol would be sold at men’s and women’s basketball games at Pinnacle Bank Arena starting this season. The athletic department must get approval from the university Board of Regents, who are expected to approve the plans. The next board meeting is Sept. 30. Nebraska is scheduled to open a $160 million football facility next year, and the Big Ten’s billion-dollar-a-year media rights deal announced this summer will bring unprecedented windfalls to league members.
BYU's Duo of Running Back Commits is Attracting Power Five Attention
Power Five schools are trying to sway the pair of BYU running back commits
Nebraska closing in on a 15-year, $300 million MMR agreement with PlayFly Sports
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department is closing in on a 15-year, $300-million multimedia rights agreement with PlayFly Sports. The NU Board of Regents will hear the proposal at their Sept. 30 meeting. The $300-million agreement would be one of the largest MMR deals ever with a university. PlayFly will...
Comments / 1