ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Arner facility adds runway lights, fuel tank

In addition to the two new construction projects being planned, the Jake Arner Memorial Airport recently completed the installation of new runway and identifier lights and a new fuel tank for jet fuel. Paul Smith, manager of the airport and chairman of the Carbon County Airport Authority, said the bright...
LEHIGHTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location

Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cornwall, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Kingston, PA
Newswatch 16

Pump problems contribute to drought emergency

HAZLETON, Pa. — After weeks without substantial rainfall, the Hazleton City Authority Water Department declared a drought emergency this week. Homes and businesses in 14 communities in Luzerne, Carbon, and Schuylkill counties are being told to cut water usage. The 2.5 square mile Dreck Creek Reservoir is now less...
HAZLETON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Marianacci's, 50 years of Serving Fine Hand Crafted Food

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — Marianacci's restaurant is one of those places that is truly about family and the traditions of fine Italian food. Since 1972, Marianacci's has been serving delicious home made pastas, sauces and other specialties to its surrounding communities and beyond. As they celebrate their 50th anniversary the third generation continues to serve outstanding cuisine prepared to perfection.
WEST WYOMING, PA
WBRE

Austin-Healey 70th-anniversary vintage car show

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Car enthusiasts are making a pit stop in the Poconos for a huge car show taking place in downtown Stroudsburg, Wednesday. More than 250 classic Austin-Healey cars are parked throughout downtown Stroudsburg bringing hundreds of people to the area. Eyewitness News spoke to the Visitors’ Bureau and a local shop […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Paterson
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg industrial ruins to receive new life as mural

Lewisburg, Pa. — A mural will soon be painted in downtown Lewisburg on 18 of "The Piers"—concrete slabs that make up one of the town's most noticeable industrial ruins. Steve Gibson, founder of Milton Art Academy, will be visiting Lewisburg to create a temporary public art mural for The Piers Art Park. The project is funded by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. There are...
LEWISBURG, PA
Times News

Lehighton Fire Department recognizes Paul Mriss

A feat accomplished by only a select few. After 50 years of volunteer service to the Lehighton Fire Department, Paul Mriss is in exclusive company. For his service and dedication to the department, Mriss was recognized on Tuesday as the Lehighton Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year. Borough fire...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Shower of Roses to be held Oct. 2 in Nesquehoning

It will be 90 years that roses fell from the heavens in New Columbus as part of the annual Shower of Roses celebration. The event, held at the Shrine of St. Therese of Lisieux, 1 E. Garibaldi Ave., Nesquehoning, on Oct. 2, will honor the feast day of St. Therese.
NESQUEHONING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#East End#Plant#Business Industry#Linus Business#New Coca Cola#Canadian
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Times Leader

Editorial: Approach roundabouts with an open mind

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you weren’t used to them you probably hated them, and maybe you still do. But “traffic circles” (or “roundabouts”) are becoming increasingly common in our area, replacing intersections that had stop lights or stop signs.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WBRE

Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy