ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Missing SC couple search leads to discovery of dead woman, arrest of boyfriend in Colorado

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZOBB_0i3ZqpNB00

A body was found on the property of a missing couple Tuesday, and the boyfriend of the missing woman was arrested in Colorado, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies were at the home of Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle, who goes by Todd, on Neely Ferry Road in Laurens Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the person’s identity when possible.

Cagle was arrested in Denver, Colorado, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday tonight on a murder murder charge.

The couple had not been seen since Sept. 9. A missing persons report was filed Saturday.

Chernak, a human resources officer, was said to have texted her boss to say she had COVID, according to a social media post.

Her Linked In account says she works for Multi-Pack Solutions in Greenville.

Her phone last pinged in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Cagle’s phone pinged in North Carolina around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Comments / 7

Related
truecrimedaily

Man reported missing arrested on suspicion of murder after deputies find body

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man is suspected of murder after deputies went to a home to investigate a missing persons report and found a deceased person. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, deputies went to 7709 Neely Ferry Road because they received a missing persons report regarding Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle, who goes by the first name Todd. At 9:20 a.m., Laurens County deputies reportedly located a body on the property, though the victim had not immediately been identified.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
City
Laurens, SC
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
County
Denver, CO
myfoxzone.com

South Carolina mother, boyfriend arrested after baby covered in bruises dies on life support

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with the death of a four-month-old child in Richland County. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after the baby was brought and was unresponsive. Deputies noticed bruises on the baby's body, including the back, arms, legs, and ears.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing woman in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair...
BELTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for owner of dog found in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is looking for the owner of a dog found near Foxtrail Court in Simpsonville Thursday morning. The dog is a tan and white husky that has been chipped by not registered, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Murder#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Upstate police officer accused of giving out database information

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer with the Pacolet Police Department who is accused of misconduct in office. SLED says 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
PACOLET, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies seize $500K in drugs, arrest 2 in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Deputies arrested two men Sunday on several drug traffic charges in Colleton County, South Carolina.  In September, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Narcotic Unit teamed up to conduct traffic stops on I-95 with the intent to stop the flow of illegal drugs.  According to CCSO, detectives and SLED made a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
8K+
Followers
501
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy