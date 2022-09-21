Missing SC couple search leads to discovery of dead woman, arrest of boyfriend in Colorado

A body was found on the property of a missing couple Tuesday, and the boyfriend of the missing woman was arrested in Colorado, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies were at the home of Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle, who goes by Todd, on Neely Ferry Road in Laurens Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the person’s identity when possible.

Cagle was arrested in Denver, Colorado, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday tonight on a murder murder charge.

The couple had not been seen since Sept. 9. A missing persons report was filed Saturday.

Chernak, a human resources officer, was said to have texted her boss to say she had COVID, according to a social media post.

Her Linked In account says she works for Multi-Pack Solutions in Greenville.

Her phone last pinged in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Cagle’s phone pinged in North Carolina around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.