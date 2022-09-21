No bomb threat at Spectrum Center, police say, but transit center evacuated

The Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown was evacuated after a bomb-sniffing dog alerted on a trash can, transit and police officials said Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there was no bomb threat made to the Spectrum Center, where Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G was performing Tuesday. The dog alerted during a routine check of the facility.

Police emptied the trash can, but “no threat was identified at this time,” according to a CMPD tweet at 8:47 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police vehicles surround the transportation center on Trade Street in uptown on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Genna Contino/gcontino@charlotteobserver.com

Trade Street was closed at College, Brevard and Caldwell streets but reopened around 9:15 p.m., CMPD said in separate tweets.

Bus services were temporarily relocated to South Mint Street and West Carson Boulevard, Charlotte Area Transit System said.

The LYNX Blue Line had some delays early but resumed normal service just before 9 p.m., CATS said in a tweet. CityLYNX Gold Line service was suspended but resumed just before 9:30 p.m.

One nearby hotel, the AC Hotel by Marriott on East Trade Street, did not evacuate, but an employee told a Charlotte Observer reporter no one was allowed to enter or exit the building.

Workers at Hyatt House and Aloft hotels said they were not allowed to give information.

Raynard Kirkpatrick was walking up 4th Street around 8:45 p.m. after he and light-rail passengers were told at the Carson Avenue stop to get off and walk to the transportation center.

“I’m trying to figure out where we need to go,” he said.

His final destination was farther up the street, right outside of the CTC and Epicentre from the Fourth Street side. CATS employees were still redirecting buses at 9 p.m. as the transit center remained empty and blocked off by yellow police tape.

A crowd of people outside of the Spectrum Center Tuesday in uptown Charlotte for a Karol G concert. Genna Contino/gcontino@charlotteobserver.com

Karen Chalarca was waiting in line for the concert and had not heard about the CTC evacuating. She was just excited to see Karol G and thought the long lines outside of the arena were because the show sold out.

“I saw all the police and was wondering, why so many?” Chalarca said.

A police car siren blared as it zoomed by Spectrum Center while she waited surrounded by hundreds of fans and T-shirt and drink vendors.

This is a developing story. Staff writer Kallie Cox contributed.