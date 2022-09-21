ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

No bomb threat at Spectrum Center, police say, but transit center evacuated

By Genna Contino
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

The Charlotte Transportation Center in uptown was evacuated after a bomb-sniffing dog alerted on a trash can, transit and police officials said Tuesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there was no bomb threat made to the Spectrum Center, where Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G was performing Tuesday. The dog alerted during a routine check of the facility.

Police emptied the trash can, but “no threat was identified at this time,” according to a CMPD tweet at 8:47 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ut2jf_0i3Zqd1h00
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police vehicles surround the transportation center on Trade Street in uptown on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Genna Contino/gcontino@charlotteobserver.com

Trade Street was closed at College, Brevard and Caldwell streets but reopened around 9:15 p.m., CMPD said in separate tweets.

Bus services were temporarily relocated to South Mint Street and West Carson Boulevard, Charlotte Area Transit System said.

The LYNX Blue Line had some delays early but resumed normal service just before 9 p.m., CATS said in a tweet. CityLYNX Gold Line service was suspended but resumed just before 9:30 p.m.

One nearby hotel, the AC Hotel by Marriott on East Trade Street, did not evacuate, but an employee told a Charlotte Observer reporter no one was allowed to enter or exit the building.

Workers at Hyatt House and Aloft hotels said they were not allowed to give information.

Outside the arena, transit center

Raynard Kirkpatrick was walking up 4th Street around 8:45 p.m. after he and light-rail passengers were told at the Carson Avenue stop to get off and walk to the transportation center.

“I’m trying to figure out where we need to go,” he said.

His final destination was farther up the street, right outside of the CTC and Epicentre from the Fourth Street side. CATS employees were still redirecting buses at 9 p.m. as the transit center remained empty and blocked off by yellow police tape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DTBE_0i3Zqd1h00
A crowd of people outside of the Spectrum Center Tuesday in uptown Charlotte for a Karol G concert. Genna Contino/gcontino@charlotteobserver.com

Karen Chalarca was waiting in line for the concert and had not heard about the CTC evacuating. She was just excited to see Karol G and thought the long lines outside of the arena were because the show sold out.

“I saw all the police and was wondering, why so many?” Chalarca said.

A police car siren blared as it zoomed by Spectrum Center while she waited surrounded by hundreds of fans and T-shirt and drink vendors.

This is a developing story. Staff writer Kallie Cox contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Tenants of new Charlotte apartment complex facing car break ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some newcomers to Charlotte's University community were greeted with broken glass around their cars parked outside their new apartment building, The Livona Tryon. La'Jayais Simpson said she was woken up at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a loud noise. "I came out on my balcony," she said....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement

CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Neighbors seek help for dangerous Gaston County intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors on the Gaston and Clevland county line are looking for change after years of bad car crashes at the intersection of Lewis Farm Road and Highway 216. “I’m afraid we’re going to drive up on another [crash] and they are going to be dead,” Gaston...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

I-485 inner loop reopened near Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash on the inner loop of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport delayed traffic for miles midday Thursday. The highway was briefly shut down while crews worked to clear the crash. No serious injuries were reported. For the latest breaking news, weather...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Brevard, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karol G
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bomb Threat#The Spectrum Center#Colombian#College#Cmpd#The Lynx Blue Line#Gold Line#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
14K+
Followers
419
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy