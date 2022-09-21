As everyone has heard the sad news of the queen passing away. As I drove home the other day it really angered me to see the businesses here in Kingman, that did not have their flags at half mast. I thought it was disrespectful on Kingman’s behalf. After all she was the queen and has earned that respect. Those businesses should be ashamed of themselves. And they all know who they are. I don’t understand what is wrong with folks anymore.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO