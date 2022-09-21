Read full article on original website
Packed crowd attended INA roundtable meeting
KINGMAN – A proposal to use an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) to mitigate depletion of the Hualapai Valley Groundwater basin serving the Kingman area drew a mix of public input during a 2.5-hour long September 20 meeting that drew a standing room only crowd to the large Board of Supervisors auditorium at the Mohave County Administration building.
Andy Devine Days parade Sept. 24
KINGMAN – The 52nd Annual Andy Devine Days Parade will be held in downtown Kingman on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 10 a.m. Each year, entries in this parade celebrate Kingman’s western heritage and its roots in the railroad, Route 66, ranching, and rodeos. Enjoy all that Kingman has to offer as we remember the past and look toward the future. Parade entry applications are now available at the Parks & Recreation Office, 3333 N. Harrison, or by calling 928-757-7919.
City-wide cleanup effort helps take out the trash ￼
KINGMAN – Greens shirts, green message. Roughly 80 volunteers in fluorescent green safety shirts were scattered around town for the Kingman’s Day of Caring Annual City-Wide Community Clean Up Saturday morning. Led by Debi Pennington, President and CEO of River Cities United Way, the bi-yearly efforts involve removing...
Comments on queen’s passing￼
As everyone has heard the sad news of the queen passing away. As I drove home the other day it really angered me to see the businesses here in Kingman, that did not have their flags at half mast. I thought it was disrespectful on Kingman’s behalf. After all she was the queen and has earned that respect. Those businesses should be ashamed of themselves. And they all know who they are. I don’t understand what is wrong with folks anymore.
Recovery support services offered through Recovery in the Park event￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Focusing on the aftermath of addiction, recovery support is all about being there, and organizations that assist in recovery showed up on Sept. 17 at Rotary Park for Recovery in the Park to show their support and showcase the help they offer—as well as having fun with face painting, games, food (thanks for the hot dogs, Hope United Methodist Church!) and bubbles.
Dig It Gardens gets donation￼
KINGMAN – More tools to support garden maintenance. DIG it Kingman Community Gardens was the recipient of much-appreciated landscaping tools courtesy of Westlake Pipe & Fittings in Yucca. The donation included two large garden wagons, hand tools, and numerous shovels, rakes, hoes, and pitchforks. It was the culmination of...
Straight out of the shoot -￼
KINGMAN -Hang onto your hats – the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo is coming to Kingman! The Kingsmen will host their 3rd Annual Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo (GCPRA) at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman on Friday and Saturday, September 23 and 24. Rodeo festivities will occur all week in conjunction with Andy Devine Days. Rodeo sanctioned events include Taco Tuesday on Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at The Tack Shed and the annual Cow Plop on Thursday, Sept. 22 beginning at 6 p.m. at Boot Barn.
40th Annual WON BASS U.S. Open will have new venue due to low lake levels￼
LAUGHLIN – The 40th WON BASS U.S. Open will be held October 10-12. Due to historic low water levels, the event will be held on a body of water other than Lake Mead. The event will be based at the Edgewater Casino in Laughlin, Nev., where the Sponsor’s Expo will also be held.
Desert rescue was successful
LAKE HAVASU CITY – At about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September, 19, a 60-year old female hiker was reported lost and out of water near the SARA Park Trailhead. The hiker called 911 because she was unable to find her way back to the trailhead and out of water for approximately an hour. The high temperature of the day was approximately 102 degrees. The hiker was located on the trail 26 minutes after emergency crews arrived.
Herman Reimer
Herman was born August 18, 1929, in Meade County, Kansas and married the love of his life, Lois Marie Reimer, on December 23, 1950, in Kennsberg, Colorado. Herman was a wonderful helpmate and care giver during their nearly 63 years of marriage. Upon answering God’s call to full-time ministry, Herman and Lois pastored churches in Colorado and Arizona. In addition to being very active in their pastorate, the Reimers committed many years to loving and caring for numerous foster children. Herman spent his final working years working in maintenance at the Willow Beach, Arizona fish hatchery. Herman was known for his love of people and his goats.
Eliminator Boats Delivering Two Boats In Time For This Week’s Regatta
In celebration of the company’s 52 years in business and its legion of loyal owners, Eliminator Boats is gathering once again in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., for another one of the Mira Loma, Calif., custom boat builder’s popular regattas on the Colorado River-fed lake that borders Arizona and California.
KRMC welcomes Ahmed Mahgoub, MD
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Ahmed Mahgoub to Kingman Pulmonary Associates. Dr. Mahgoub specializes in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He provides care to patients with lung disease in the clinic and to critically ill patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
News Alert: Needles, CA: Local family seeks help from the public finding Joseph Hecht who has been missing for a month.
Needles, California: amily seeking help from the public regarding local man Joseph Hecht who has been missing for a month. The local man, identified as 40 year old Joseph Hecht, has been missing since Monday, August 22nd, 2022 after he left on foot from the Riverview Terrace Apartments located at 1933 Erin Drive.
Mohave Electric Cooperative Holds Annual Meeting￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative (MEC) held its annual meeting Thursday, September 15 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse for hundreds of the cooperative’s members. The annual event, as mandated by the cooperative’s policies and procedures, was used to discuss several items from the past year as...
Kingman Concert Band kicks off performance season￼
KINGMAN – Marking nearly 25 years of community music, the Kingman Concert Band has announced its 2020-2022 musical season. The volunteer musicians of this community group will perform a wide variety of tunes to appease music lovers of all ages. All performances are free and open to the public with the help of the band’s community partners; Stetson Winery & Event Center, Kingman Presbyterian Church, Journey Church, and the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch. Mark your calendars now and help celebrate the Arts in Kingman!
Get Your Pics on Route 66
From the green, Easter Island Moai statue-esque Giganticus Headicus perched next to the Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop in Kingman to the iconic teepees of the Wigwam Motel in Holbrook, Route 66 in Arizona is adorned with a unique blend of special landmarks, classic eateries and nostalgic Americana.
Motorist stranded in desert for third time
BULLHEAD CITY — A man became stranded in his Jeep in the desert yesterday — reportedly for the third time since February 2022. At about 6:30 a.m., Sept. 21, the Bullhead City Police Department received a call from a 44-year-old man who had reportedly broken the axle or drive train in his Jeep Wrangler in the desert area east of Laughlin Ranch.
Bodycam video released in deadly Kingman police shooting
Bodycam video has been released as the investigation continues into a police shooting in Kingman, Arizona, that ended in an officer killing a man who had outstanding warrants.
Berg, Skidmore named to SNHU Summer President’s List￼
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates Amber Berg of Kingman, and Andline Skidmore of Dolan Springs on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.
Mother, daughter stabbed in parking lot of Bullhead City gas station; suspects sought
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Police in Bullhead City are looking for two suspects after a mother and her daughter were stabbed in a gas station parking lot. Police say the incident happened at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Fastrip gas station, off Highway 95. A 28-year-old woman was screaming that her 57-year-old mother had just been stabbed.
