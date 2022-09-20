Read full article on original website
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 265 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 116,911 cases and 1,189 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Parkview Health hospitals receive country's top nursing honor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Parkview Health hospitals received the top nursing honor in the country. The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes healthcare organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Only 9.4 percent of hospitals in the country have earned Magnet status. Senior Vice President for Nursing Professional Development Erin...
2 Indiana women accused of leaving children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Two Indiana women are accused of leaving a car full of children outside a bar while they went inside to drink, prosecutors said. Melissa C. Bentley, 31, and Alicia M. Terry, 31, both of Fort Wayne, were charged in newly released documents from Allen Superior Court, WANE-TV reported.
Fort Wayne school districts see four bus crashes in eight days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Lincoln Elementary parent Dijana has felt concerned about school-zone-speeders for a long time. “Just have patience. Like, there’s no need. I see people not using even signals,” Dijana said. The recent school bus crashes certainly have not made her feel any better. Three...
Union Street Market preparation underway ahead of opening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- We’re just weeks away from Union Street Market opening up at Electric works. The market will be the region’s first food hall and public market and will feature a diverse array local Northeast Indiana businesses. It's set to open early to mid-November. Electric...
Wells Court Docket: 09-22-2022
——— Preliminary plea of not guilty entered for Robby W. Middleton, 56, Ossian, charged with operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalency of .15 percent or more with a prior conviction for the same offense, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating a motor vehicle after having been found to be an habitual traffic violator, all Level 6 felonies; open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a false and/or fictitious license plate,both Class C infractions. Bond continued at $5,000.
FWCS: Wayne High School student brought weapon to school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Wayne High School student brought a weapon to school Thursday, according to Fort Wayne Community Schools officials. FWCS sent a notification to parents Thursday saying administrators were told a student may have brought a weapon to school. Administrators found the student, and the school...
Walk to End Alzheimer's event to take place at Parkview Field
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Alzheimer’s Association invites people to participate in the 2022 Walk to end Alzheimer's, which will take place on October 8 at Parkview Field. Pre-walk activities begin at 9 a.m., followed by the Promise Garden Ceremony, which gives participants a way to represent their...
Family with ties to Fort Wayne describes their experience with Hurricane Fiona
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days have been extremely difficult for Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. We spoke to a family who survived Fiona after living through Maria five years ago. 21-year-old Sofia and 16-year-old Diego Adorno Calderon were both born and raised in...
Court docs: Women left children in car to drink in bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two 31-year-old women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving a car-load of children outside a downtown bar while they went inside to drink, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors filed formal charges against Melissa C....
Family and friends of Jeremy DeMoss line St. Rita's for final sendoff as he donates his organs to help others
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The halls of Mercy Health-St. Rita's were filled with people giving a final sendoff to a father and dear friend. Jeremy DeMoss passed away after a motorcycle incident in Van Wert County this past weekend. His organs will be donated to help others in need. DeMoss was the president of the Wetzel Motorcycle Club, and members of the club joined his family in lining up the hallways of St. Rita's in order to give him a proper sendoff. Members from the club say that they have a major focus on giving and fundraising efforts, and they are glad to see that DeMoss wanted to give and help others one last time.
One More Chance to Enter the Steam train tickets Raffle!
PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society is raffling two deluxe coach tickets for the sold out Tri-State Scenic Steam Excursion on October 1. The tickets were generously donated by the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society, whose historic Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive No. 765 will pull the excursion train.
Courts: Shaken child suffers brain bleed, man charged
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of causing shaken injuries to his daughter that were so severe she needed to be treated for a bleed on her brain, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Wednesday formally charged 25-year-old Elijah Joseph...
Thief steals valuables out of Fort Wayne Planet Fitness lockers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Planet Fitness might be a judgment-free zone but Fort Wayne resident Seth Pinkerton does not feel safe at one of their locations anymore. “It’s just like a very violated feeling,” Pinkerton said. Pinkerton was going about his Thursday afternoon routine as usual, working...
FWCS bus involved in morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus was involved in a crash at 5800 Lois Lane at 8:49 a.m. This is the third FWCS bus crash in the last nine days, and the second in the last two days. Police say the school bus had...
Auburn's Westedge Mall getting ready for redevelopment
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- An old Auburn mall is getting a complete makeover. Developers, builders, and even Mayor Mike Ley were at the Westedge Mall in Auburn for a key turnover event on Thursday. Allied Commercial President and Managing Broker Tyler Binkley said the day was celebratory, but he's looking...
Waynedale fire sends 1 to the hospital
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale. Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the...
Beloved Bluffton restaurant lost to fire remembered in new book
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down. It was a restaurant known for its immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city. Now, two Bluffton...
One person killed in early morning Noble County crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash around 5:45 a.m. Friday that left a person dead. Police say 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz, of Osceola, was driving north on US 33 and went off the road for unknown reasons. Reinholtz then got the vehicle back on the road and went left of center at the US 33 and Albion Road intersection, crashing head-on into a southbound semi tractor-trailer, driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
Garrett mom claims district discriminated against her son for wearing dress to school dance
A mom says the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District discriminated against her son for wearing a dress to his high school dance. But, the school district says he was asked to change in order to prevent him from making fun of transgender students. Garrett mom claims district discriminated against her son...
