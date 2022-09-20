LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The halls of Mercy Health-St. Rita's were filled with people giving a final sendoff to a father and dear friend. Jeremy DeMoss passed away after a motorcycle incident in Van Wert County this past weekend. His organs will be donated to help others in need. DeMoss was the president of the Wetzel Motorcycle Club, and members of the club joined his family in lining up the hallways of St. Rita's in order to give him a proper sendoff. Members from the club say that they have a major focus on giving and fundraising efforts, and they are glad to see that DeMoss wanted to give and help others one last time.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO