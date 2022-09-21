ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elida, OH

Elida man dead after Tuesday morning crash

By Craig Kelly
The Lima News
The Lima News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RNTlS_0i3ZqSGa00

BATH TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 75, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., David Jackson, 65, of Elida, was driving a 2017 International semi northbound on the interstate when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. Jackson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol was assisted by Bath Township Fire and EMS, Miller Auto, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

No other details concerning what caused the crash were released.

Comments / 2

Related
wktn.com

Elida Man Killed in Semi Crash on I-75 in Allen County

An Elida man was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-75 in Allen County Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65 year old David Jackson lost control of the semi while traveling north on 75. The vehicle went...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township

Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ottawa woman injured in Williams County crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal SR 31 Crash

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:45 pm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash on State Route 31, just north of State Route 347. Deputies and units from the Northwestern Fire District and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the scene and found a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra and a red 2006 Freightliner Semi, that was hauling an empty trailer used to transport intermodal containers, had collided on the roadway. The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by Fire and EMS crews and was flown to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by MedFlight with critical injuries. The driver of the Freightliner was transported by the Marysville Fire Department to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.
UNION COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Bath Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Elida, OH
hometownstations.com

One Killed in a Crash on Interstate 75

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person was killed in an early morning crash in Allen County. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 on Tuesday morning, 65-year-old David Jackson was driving a semi northbound on I-75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bath Township Fire#Ems#Miller Auto
WANE-TV

Crash upends vehicle near Swinney Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday near the Washington/Jefferson boulevards split snarled traffic just outside downtown Fort Wayne. The crash happened just before noon along West Jefferson Boulevard at the bridge over the St. Marys River, near Swinney Park. At the scene, a vehicle was on its...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wktn.com

Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident

A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Advocate

Amber Alert suspect leads police on chase

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate/The Early Bird continues to work on a case stemming from an Amber Alert issued earlier this week involving three local children. Kirt Kiser was being sought in connection with missing children, ages 6, 8 and 9. The children were located and were deemed to be safe.
GREENVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert motorcycle crash leaves one injured

VAN WERT — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Saturday in Van Wert County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. At approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Demoss, 48, of Payne was driving a black 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Route 224 near Convoy Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. He then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before entering a cornfield and overturning the motorcycle.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police (ISP) tells ABC21 that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. waiting to turn. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus that was traveling east on Cook Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Waynedale fire sends 1 to the hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a fire that sent a person to the hospital. It happened in the 6500 block of Liberty Drive. That’s off of Bluffton Road in Waynedale. Fire crews responded around 1:40 a.m. When they arrived at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wktn.com

State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery

The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
268
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy