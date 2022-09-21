ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Indiana woman convicted of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter files appeal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter is appealing her sentence to the state's Supreme Court. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent, battery and strangulation. She was convicted of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in September 2019, and sentenced to life without parole.
Endangered missing alert issued for man with dementia

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man. Joe Newnam drove away from the restaurant where he was eating on Weller Drive in Tipp City around 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. Newnam is described as being 5'9"...
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business

— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
Indiana Officer Who Was Shot in August, Days Before Her Wedding Date, Dies 5 Weeks Later

Seara Burton, 28, was shot in the head on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop The Indiana K-9 police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop nine days before she was supposed to get married has died five weeks after the deadly incident. On Sunday night, the Richmond Police Department announced that Officer Seara Burton, 28, Richmond's first female K-9 Officer, died at 9:59 p.m. Two weeks earlier she was taken off of life support at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, police said. She was...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Local man accused of repeatedly assaulting woman over 9 hours

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is charged with assaulting a woman over a period of nine hours. Police say on Oct. 30, 2020, Leroy Mitchell, 43, repeatedly hurt the victim by sitting on her chest and choking her. The woman did have apparent bruising on her neck, according to...
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
