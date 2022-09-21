Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Indiana police announce funeral arrangements for officer shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced funeral information for Officer Seara Burton,who died this past weekend after being shot in the line of duty. A viewing will be held at the Richmond city building, 50 North 5th Street, from 2 to 7 p.m Sept. 25. Burton's...
wdrb.com
Indiana woman convicted of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter files appeal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana woman convicted of killing her stepdaughter is appealing her sentence to the state's Supreme Court. Amanda Carmack of Gas City was found guilty of murder, neglect of a dependent, battery and strangulation. She was convicted of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in September 2019, and sentenced to life without parole.
WKRC
Police asking for help finding suspect in Corryville shooting that paralyzed man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police want help tracking down a suspect in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. The shooting happened on West Corry Street in Corryville in August. Court documents say Richawn Walker waited in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, and fought with the victim before shooting him.
WKRC
Endangered missing alert issued for man with dementia
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A statewide endangered missing alert has been issued for an 88-year-old man. Joe Newnam drove away from the restaurant where he was eating on Weller Drive in Tipp City around 8 p.m. Thursday. Authorities say he suffers from dementia. Newnam is described as being 5'9"...
WRBI Radio
Deputy struck but avoids injury in incident at Westport area business
— A Jennings County man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a Decatur County Sheriff’s deputy at a gun shop near Westport. Sheriff David Durant says deputies responded to the 13,000 block of State Road 3 near the Decatur-Jennings county line after it was reported that a man was trespassing and refused to leave the business.
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
Indiana Officer Who Was Shot in August, Days Before Her Wedding Date, Dies 5 Weeks Later
Seara Burton, 28, was shot in the head on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop The Indiana K-9 police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop nine days before she was supposed to get married has died five weeks after the deadly incident. On Sunday night, the Richmond Police Department announced that Officer Seara Burton, 28, Richmond's first female K-9 Officer, died at 9:59 p.m. Two weeks earlier she was taken off of life support at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, police said. She was...
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
WKRC
Local man accused of repeatedly assaulting woman over 9 hours
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is charged with assaulting a woman over a period of nine hours. Police say on Oct. 30, 2020, Leroy Mitchell, 43, repeatedly hurt the victim by sitting on her chest and choking her. The woman did have apparent bruising on her neck, according to...
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus.
Fox 19
Mother, grandfather arrested after teen tied to bed escapes from home, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother and grandfather were arrested in Celina, Ohio, following their indictment in connection with the alleged abuse of a teen girl. Sarah Evans, the child’s mother, and Robert Evans, the grandfather, are awaiting an extradition hearing after being arrested nearly 90 miles away from where the crime allegedly occurred, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
WKRC
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
WKRC
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
IN Supreme Court hears appeal by woman who killed young stepdaughter
The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal from a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter.
Court docs: robbery suspect shot in the face, didn’t get treatment until overdosed days later
A Muncie man was shot in the face during a reported exchange of gunfire after a robbery, court documents indicate.
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A candle company in Centerville has made thousands of candles in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton died from her injuries on Sunday night. Warm Glow Candle Company began making the candles shortly after […]
Ohio mother charged after baby dies as result of co-sleeping
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Hunter had another 6-week-old child who died from co-sleeping "almost exactly one year prior."
WKRC
Enjoy a more intimiate Oktoberfest in Newport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's yet another chance to celebrate Oktoberfest, this time in a more intimate setting. Ludwig Roll shares a preview of Newport's Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 23.
WKRC
Police exhaust all resources as search for missing man with dementia enters 3rd day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - From search dogs to drones, helicopters and search software, law enforcement is using an all-hands-on-deck approach to finding Henry Parker, an East Walnut Hills man with dementia who went missing on Saturday. Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue let Local 12 inside their command mobile unit. "Everything...
