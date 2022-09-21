Seara Burton, 28, was shot in the head on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop The Indiana K-9 police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop nine days before she was supposed to get married has died five weeks after the deadly incident. On Sunday night, the Richmond Police Department announced that Officer Seara Burton, 28, Richmond's first female K-9 Officer, died at 9:59 p.m. Two weeks earlier she was taken off of life support at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, police said. She was...

