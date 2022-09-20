ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Cleveland Cavaliers Waive A Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their 2022-23 NBA regular season in 29 days when they go to Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors. They will also play their first preseason game on October 5 in Philadelphia against the 76ers...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons add ex-NBA players Rashard Lewis, Keith Bogans to coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons announced Friday a plethora of staff promotions and changes, including the addition of two former NBA players to Dwane Casey's coaching staff. Rashard Lewis and Keith Bogans, who have a combined 27 seasons of NBA playing experience, were announced as assistant coach/player development coach, as was Brandon Bailey, who had been with the Boston Celtics the past three seasons.
DETROIT, MI
Person
Mamadi Diakite
Person
Ty Jerome
NBC Sports

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Julius Randle's Crazy New Offseason Workout Video

Going into the 2021-22 season, Julius Randle looked like an absolute stud for the New York Knicks. Surprising everyone with his incredible 2020-21 season, many thought that Randle was the next superstar the Knicks had in their ranks. With an improved jump shot and defensive solidity, Randle became the crown jewel of coach Tom Thibodeau's Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

