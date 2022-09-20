ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WATCH: Ryan Day previews Wisconsin

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXByV_0i3ZpQXL00

As an Ohio State football fan, there are a few mile markers during the season to get you excited. The start of fall camp is one, as is the first game of the year, but after that, it’s when the Buckeyes step into the Big Ten to start a run at a conference championship.

There’s just something about getting the nonconference part of the schedule out of the way and then turning your attention to the meat and potatoes main course that goes along with Big Ten football in the fall. That’s where we are this week as Ohio State kicks off conference play after disposing of its first three opponents.

And the program that comes calling? Yep, it’s Wisconsin, a team that always seems to play OSU well. It’ll be a decent obstacle and one that is going to be one of the more physical contests you’ll see all year in the league.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media on Tuesday to talk about what he sees with Wisconsin and to answer questions about his own team. We’re resharing the audio and video thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook Page.

Get ready for the game by listening to Day talk about the challenge of playing Wisconsin, how diving into conference play ramps things up, some injury news, and more.

Ohio State and Wisconsin are set to do battle at 7:30 p.m ET on Saturday night. It’ll be a black-out affair with the Buckeyes donning their all-black uniforms and we know you won’t want to miss it.

COLUMBUS, OH
Badger Herald

Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school

On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
MADISON, WI
Fun 104.3

Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns

Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
MADISON, WI
