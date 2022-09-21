Legal group files class action lawsuit on behalf of advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard

Read full article on original website
Migrant says he was paid to recruit migrants for Florida’s controversial Martha’s Vineyard flights
More details are emerging about how nearly 50 migrants, many of them from Venezuela, ended up on a pair of surprise flights that the state of Florida sent to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy vacation island in Massachusetts, in a widely criticised political stunt.Migrants say they were promised work papers, jobs and even paid to board the flight and encouraged others to join them.A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant named Emmanuel told San Antonio Report that a woman named Perla gave him $200 from “an anonymous benefactor” to recruit fellow asylum-seekers outside a city-run migrant centre in San Antonio, Texas, where the...
Ron DeSantis said the migrants he flew to Martha's Vineyard 'hit the jackpot' — but immigration experts say the stunt more closely resembles a 'different shade of family separation'
Immigration experts, in interviews with Insider, accused Ron DeSantis of using vulnerable migrants as pawns in his "political theater."
Why Doesn’t DeSantis Ship Cuban Refugees to Martha’s Vineyard?
The 15 Cuban refugees whose makeshift boat chanced to land on Florida’s largest nude beach on Labor Day would have been convenient “unauthorized aliens” for Gov. Ron DeSantis to place aboard the two charter jets he had fly into into Martha’s Vineyard last week.Had some of those 15 been aboard, DeSantis likely could have filled both of the 30-seat Fairchild Dornier 328 jets from among the 100 other Cuban refugees who arrived over Labor Day weekend. And if DeSantis wanted to go through with his threat to fly and bus more “unauthorized aliens” into “sanctuary states,” he could recruit from...
Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says
Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.
Report: Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald is reporting that authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis' operation to fly roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last week. Meanwhile, in Tallahassee, Florida House Democrats want Republican legislative leaders to block funding that Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to continue using to transport migrants, after two planes took a group of about 50 people from Texas to Massachusetts last week.Contending DeSantis has "abused" spending authority in the state budget, Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby,...
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
Migrants Stranded In Martha's Vineyard Sue Ron DeSantis Over Political Stunt
“These immigrants ... experienced cruelty akin to what they fled in their home country,” the lawsuit targeting the Florida governor and other officials states.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis
Attorneys for Civil Rights filed a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Lawmakers, attorneys threatened after aiding Martha's Vineyard migrants
Days after nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard, state legislators and attorneys who first aided the asylum seekers are receiving death threats. Why it matters: Tense debates over immigration policy have escalated in Massachusetts. What’s happening: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken responsibility for flying...
Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard calls for federal investigation
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into the legality of Florida officials sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green speaks with Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who is calling for federal prosecutors to take action.
Trolling Martha's Vineyard: Island residents on the receiving end of abuse over helping migrants
Online, by phone, and even by aerial banner, the Vineyard has become a target for threats and angry comments about immigration. People on Martha’s Vineyard are being trolled and harassed following the flight of migrants to the island last week at the behest of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. State...
"Fraudulent and discriminatory": Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard suing Ron DeSantis
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Lawyers representing Venezuelan migrants who were recently flown to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on orders from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Republican governor and his state's transportation secretary perpetrated a "fraudulent and discriminatory scheme" against them.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have been left 'traumatized' after being 'thrust' into political firestorm 'without their consent': lawyer
"They're scared, they're traumatized, and they don't know what's going to happen next," an attorney representing a group of the migrants told Insider.
LGBTQ club offers Yeshiva University a compromise after school put all student club activities on hold following Supreme Court ruling
New York's Yeshiva University and an LGBTQ student club reached a compromise after the university lost a bid to have the US Supreme Court block a court order that requires the school to recognize that club. The pride group extended the compromise after the school said it would put all...
