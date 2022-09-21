Read full article on original website
Nearly 100-year-old ship tugged out of Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes is being hauled away to be scrapped. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay for 25 years where it was used as a cement storage barge.
Bike the Barn Quilts event part of busy Shawano County weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People in Shawano County are gearing up to take a colorful ride along scenic routes in the area. It's part of the 10th anniversary Bike the Barn Quilts event on Saturday. From a Sunburst Cross of Hope to a quilt pattern called Patchwork Heart, the eight-by-eight...
Improvements underway at Calumet County Park
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Work continues on improvements at a popular recreation site on the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago. The Calumet County Park boat landing is getting a facelift, and more campsites are being added. Park leaders say it's a way to meet a growing demand. Cooking breakfast over...
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
Oshkosh bridge repairs postponed again
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs to an Oshkosh bridge are being postponed by at least a month due to materials delays. Repairs for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge were scheduled to begin Sept. 26, with parts being delivered for the failed gear box this week. But with delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer's distributor, those components are not expected to be delivered until Nov. 11.
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Green Bay Common Council unanimously approves $332,000 license plate reader plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is moving forward with its $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for three more years. The Green Bay Common Council voted unanimously to approve the police department's proposal. "I appreciate the Common Council’s unanimous support for this important crime reduction initiative," said Chief...
Badger Boardwalk Playscape open for kids thanks to group of Peshtigo moms
PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- The Badger Boardwalk Playscape in Peshtigo is open and entertaining families all thanks to a group of moms. The original Badger Park playground was built more than 25 years ago. Over the decades, the playground had several safety and inclusion concerns that needed to be addressed, according to the Rejuvenate Badger Park Committee.
Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
AMMO Inc. completes state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The construction of a state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc is complete. AMMO, Inc. began building 185,000 square foot facility on W. Custer Street last year. On Thursday, the company held a ribbon cutting ceremony and offered tours. The facility includes an underground testing ballistics shooting range,...
Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured
SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
The countdown is on for Appleton's Octoberfest
APPLETON (WLUK) – The countdown is on for A Mile of Fun in the Valley. Appleton’s Octoberfest is this weekend. It’s a one day event that has a lot to offer. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Nikki Voelzke, Chair, Appleton’s Octoberfest Marketing & PR, about the event.
Green Bay's mayor tests positive for COVID-19
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Genrich made the announcement during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. He appeared through Zoom, and still chaired the meeting. The mayor told the council he tested positive Tuesday afternoon. He says he...
Pentatonix bringing Christmas Spectacular tour to Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- One of the most recognized and innovative a cappella groups is bringing their holiday music to a Green Bay area stage. Pentatonix will perform at the Resch Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as part of their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour. The concert also includes "The...
Golden House's campaign to build new facility receives $250,000 grant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Golden House received a boost in its fundraising goal for a new shelter. Associated Bank gave $250,000 to the Brown County organization's On the Rise Capital Campaign. The campaign's $9.5 million goal is currently at $7 million. Golden House says the new facility will support...
College campus welcomes Green Bay charter school
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay area public charter school is now on the grounds of a college campus. The Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation moved from Cherry Street in Green Bay to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Students at the school, grades 7-12, now have more opportunities. What once...
'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us': Starship reschedules performance at Oshkosh Arena
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An '80s rock band is changing its plans and making its way to Oshkosh this winter. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas was originally scheduled to perform at the Oshkosh Arena on July 22, but due to "unforeseen circumstances," had to reschedule for Dec. 2. Starship is best known...
Green Bay women's basketball adds former West De Pere standout Evans
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay women's basketball program has added Brehna Evans, a graduate student from St. Cloud State. Evans, who scored more than 1,000 career points at West De Pere, was one of the top point guards in the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and scored her 1,000th career point last season.
Mother bitten by dog at Manitowoc playground; police look to identify owner
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are looking to identify a dog owner after a biting incident Tuesday. A mother and daughter were near the playground at Citizen Park at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when the mother noticed a dog running at them. The dog, an adult pit bull with no collar, was coming from the baseball diamonds.
FVL's offense has led it to a perfect start
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran had high hopes entering this season and behind an explosive offense the Foxes have raced out of the gates, winning every game. Last season, FVL was a member of the Bay Conference but moved to the North Eastern this season. The change was not talked about amongst the Foxes as their goal no matter what conference they're in is to win.
