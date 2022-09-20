Read full article on original website
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Victim Killed While Walking On Oxon Hill Crosswalk Identified
Detectives have identified a Washington D.C. woman as the pedestrian in a fatal hit and run over the weekend in Oxon Hill, authorities say. Brenda Hackett, 56, was killed after being struck while in a crosswalk on Indian Head Highway around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Prince George's County police.
Police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Southeast shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car believed to be used in a shooting near an elementary school that left a man dead earlier this month. The shooting happened on Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of 18th Street Southeast at around 6:30 a.m. That's next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School.
Andres Guardado: Lawyers recommend $8 million settlement in fatal shooting of man by LASD deputy
LOS ANGELES - Lawyers representing Los Angeles County have recommended an $8 million settlement of a lawsuit filed by the parents of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy near Gardena in 2020. Andres Guardado was shot around 6 p.m. June 18, 2020, near the 400...
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies
Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
Police Investigating Shooting Near Inglewood as Gang-Related
A man who was shot near an unincorporated area east of Inglewood is near death and sheriff's homicide detectives Friday are investigating his shooting in Los Angeles as gang-related.
Accused Killer Arrested After Mortally Wounded Victim Drove To Maryland Business Seeking Help
Detectives have arrested a man accused of mortally wounding a victim who drove himself to a Chillum business seeking help before succumbing to his wounds in 2021, authorities say. Beran Samuels, 27, has been charged with the murder of Oshane Davis, 31, after allegedly shooting him on Nov. 3, 2021,...
US Marshals Join Search For DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Murder
The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Washington, DC man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Maryland mall over the summer. Stephon Edwards Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Hyattsville Darrion Herring in a shooting in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s, according to police.
Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
Alert Issued For Person Wanted For Hate Crime Assault On Blue Line Metro Train In DC
Law enforcement officials in the region are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a person wanted for an alleged assault that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The FBI's Washington Field Office issued an alert on Friday, Sept. 23, and provided photos...
Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes
A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.
WANTED: Hyattsville Murder Suspect At-Large, Police Offer $40K Reward
Local police and the U.S. Marshals Service are working to find and arrest a recent Hyattsville homicide suspect, officials reported. On Aug. 18, Stephon Jones shot and killed the victim during an argument at a shopping mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
Virginia 19-year-old identified as suspect in Hyattsville home break-in shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police have identified the suspect shot and killed in a Hyattsville home invasion as a 19-year-old man from Alexandria. Police identified the deceased suspect as Damani Sanders. Police say Sanders broke into the home in the 5600 block of 30th Avenue in Hyattsville at about 12:18...
Fugitive Wanted In Baltimore City Busted With Stolen Handgun, Ammunition: Police
Maryland State Police investigators say that they’ve apprehended a wanted man who was busted with a stolen 9mm handgun out of Washington, DC, and multiple rounds of ammunition in Baltimore City. Baltimore resident James David Thomas, a fugitive wanted by the City Police Department is facing multiple charges after...
Police Are Investigating If PnB Rock’s Murder Was A Premeditated Hit
Police are now investigating whether or not the murder of rap star PnB Rock was an intended hit stemming from a previous beef he may have had prior to his death. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the case is “moving in several concurrent directions” and are looking into whether feuds PnB had with individuals in his hometown of Philadelphia or in Atlanta may have followed him to the city. Authorities have also revealed that they’re looking into PnB’s song lyrics in hopes of a connection to anyone with a possible motive to cause him harm. More...
Cookout Shooter In Custody Following Lengthy Search By St. Mary's County Sheriff
A convicted felon from Lexington Park who fired shots toward a group of people at a cookout earlier this month in Maryland has been apprehended after a weeks-long search, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced. Walter Harrison Nelson, 55, is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting a man during...
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police
Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
Man dead after shots fired into vehicle, crash on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle before it overturned and crashed along a section of Interstate 295 in D.C. Officers say the crash was reported just before midnight on the off-ramp of Kenilworth Avenue in the northeast. Police say a suspect...
PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
