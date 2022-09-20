ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
WUSA9

Police release photos of suspect vehicle in deadly Southeast shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a car believed to be used in a shooting near an elementary school that left a man dead earlier this month. The shooting happened on Sept. 2 in the 1600 block of 18th Street Southeast at around 6:30 a.m. That's next to Kramer Elementary School and just a few blocks from Anacostia High School.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies

Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
#Police#Violent Crime#Dreaun Young
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes

A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4. Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Vibe

Police Are Investigating If PnB Rock’s Murder Was A Premeditated Hit

Police are now investigating whether or not the murder of rap star PnB Rock was an intended hit stemming from a previous beef he may have had prior to his death. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the case is “moving in several concurrent directions” and are looking into whether feuds PnB had with individuals in his hometown of Philadelphia or in Atlanta may have followed him to the city. Authorities have also revealed that they’re looking into PnB’s song lyrics in hopes of a connection to anyone with a possible motive to cause him harm. More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOLB 1010AM

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Baltimore Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Cherry Hill. At this time, there is a heavy police presence focused near 2900 Denham Cir South. The circumstances of the situation are unknown at this time. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Report: Barricade Situation Reported In Cherry Hill appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Man dead after shots fired into vehicle, crash on I-295 in DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead after shots were fired into his vehicle before it overturned and crashed along a section of Interstate 295 in D.C. Officers say the crash was reported just before midnight on the off-ramp of Kenilworth Avenue in the northeast. Police say a suspect...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

PGPD Investigating Circumstances Of Double Fatal Shooting

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting inside of a home in the city of Hyattsville shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:20 am, officers with the Hyattsville Police Department were dispatched to the report...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

