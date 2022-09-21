ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellford, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies driver who crashed ATV in Greenwood Co.

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Wellford, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Wellford, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#School Counselor#Upstate#Wellford Police#Us 29#Russian#Union Co#Sheriff S Office#Laurens Co#Volvo#Greenville Co
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing woman in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair...
BELTON, SC
wspa.com

Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder

UNION COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County. Alexis Fiana Jones allegedly murdered a man on September 1. According to deputies, Jones was charged with one count of murder and fled South Carolina...
UNION COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate police officer accused of giving out database information

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer with the Pacolet Police Department who is accused of misconduct in office. SLED says 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
PACOLET, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy