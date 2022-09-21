Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies driver who crashed ATV in Greenwood Co.
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver died after crashing ATV in Greenwood County early Thursday morning. Troopers said at 5:35 a.m. the driver was heading south on Cochran Road in Ware Shoals when they crossed over to Morgan Road, went off the right side of the road, and hit several trees.
Pedestrian dead in Greenwood Co. collision
One person died Wednesday after being hit buy a car in Greenwood County.
Driver dies after truck overturns in Greenville Co., troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died following a crash in Greenville County Wednesday night. Highway Patrol said at around 8:15 p.m., a driver in a truck went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over on Secondary 178.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. crash
One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.
Centre Daily
‘One-of-a-kind.’ 9-year-old, grandpa die when car veers off interstate, SC officials say
A “one-of-a-kind” 9-year-old and his grandfather died after a car veered off a South Carolina interstate, officials said. The car went up an embankment and hit a patch of trees in the fatal crash along I-85 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the S.C. Highway Patrol told WHNS. The single-car...
One dead in Greenville County crash
The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a 2001 Dodge Truck died after running off the roadway. The single vehicle collision occurred around 8PM Wednesday, on Secondary Road 178 in Greenville County.
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
Mother shot by 3-year-old child dies in accidental shooting, Spartanburg County deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman who was shot at an Upstate home Wednesday morning by her 3-year-old child later died, according to deputies. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Cora Lyn Bush, 33, of Spartanburg, died at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center about 9:45 a.m. Lt. Kevin Bobo, with...
Police search for missing woman in Belton
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen at the hospital. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Taylor was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Greenville Memorial Hospital. She is five-feet-one inches tall, weighs 105 pounds with brown hair...
Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder
UNION COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County. Alexis Fiana Jones allegedly murdered a man on September 1. According to deputies, Jones was charged with one count of murder and fled South Carolina...
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after getting hands on gun
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting leaves a mother dead on Wednesday morning. Deputies say they arrived to a house on South Pine Street at around 7:45 a.m. to find a shooting victim, a three-year-old, and a grandmother. According to...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 86 (Bessie Road)
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 85 defeated Augusta Road to become our most requested “Getting Answers,” road to date. Also known as Bessie Road, Highway 86 runs 12 miles through Anderson and Greenville Counties. It’s between Augusta Road and Highway 8, in Piedmont. Drivers tell us...
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
Union Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced today that they are searching for a suspect who allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
Upstate police officer accused of giving out database information
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested an officer with the Pacolet Police Department who is accused of misconduct in office. SLED says 30-year-old Timothy Wayne Williams Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation at the request of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., man charged with murder
Missing woman found shot to death in Laurens Co., …. Inflation impacts Upstate non-profit food pantries. Pacolet Police officer charged with misconduct in …. Union Co. deputies searching for woman wanted for …. Union Co. Sheriff’s Office donates patrol car to …. SC interstate widening projects ahead of schedule...
Grandfather, grandson killed in crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said two family members passed away following a crash near mile marker 72 along Interstate 85 on Tuesday night. Troopers with Highway Patrol said a car was heading north on I-85 when it went off the road, up...
Pacolet Police officer charged with misconduct in office
An officer with the Pacolet Police Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with misconduct in office.
Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate Seneca man
According to deputies, Isaac Joseph Smith, 62, was reported missing Tuesday evening after not returning home Friday.
