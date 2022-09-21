Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
Tulsa Preview: Talking Ole Miss Football with Johnny Radio and Ole Miss Evie on Sports 56 WHBQ Radio
The Rebel Walk’s Evie Van Pelt was a guest on Happy Hour with Johnny Radio on Sports 56 WHBQ Radio in Memphis Thursday for their weekly talk of all things Ole Miss football. It’s always a great time when Johnny Radio is on the air! He knows everything there is about Ole Miss athletics, so tune in to hear him every day on Sports 56.
therebelwalk.com
Four star point guard, No. 1 player in Mississippi Josh Hubbard commits to Kermit Davis and the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss men’s basketball received a huge commitment Thursday as four star point guard Josh Hubbard, the No. 1 player in Mississippi, announced his pledge to the Rebels. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hubbard chose Kermit Davis and Ole Miss over offers from USC, Xavier, Seton Hall,...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss ground game offers formidable test for Golden Hurricane defense
OXFORD, Miss. – When Tulsa visits Ole Miss Saturday, most of the eyes of the country will be on the Golden Hurricane’s nation-leading passing attack. But in preparation for the game, Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery has been eyeing the Rebels’ rushing attack. In three games, Ole Miss...
therebelwalk.com
What are they up to? A look at how Ole Miss opponents are faring this season
OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss is three weeks into the season and, so far, has an unblemished record. Still, there is a long time to go in the season, so let’s take a look at what each of the Rebels’ opponents this season have been up to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss defense excited to face Tulsa and the Golden Hurricanes’ No. 1-ranked passing attack
OXFORD, Miss. – To say the Ole Miss defense has been outstanding this season is an understatement. After three games, the Rebels have given up a total of just 13 points, including a shutout last week against ACC-foe Georgia Tech. They currently sit at No. 2 in the FBS...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Baseball Claims Nation’s No. 2 Recruiting Class
DURHAM, N.C. – (Release) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it’ll do so with one of college baseball’s best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
Comments / 0