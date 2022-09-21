ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss ground game offers formidable test for Golden Hurricane defense

OXFORD, Miss. – When Tulsa visits Ole Miss Saturday, most of the eyes of the country will be on the Golden Hurricane’s nation-leading passing attack. But in preparation for the game, Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery has been eyeing the Rebels’ rushing attack. In three games, Ole Miss...
Ole Miss Baseball Claims Nation’s No. 2 Recruiting Class

DURHAM, N.C. – (Release) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it’ll do so with one of college baseball’s best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
