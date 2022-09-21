ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Miramar Road. The incident happened around 4:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Miramar Road. Dispatchers responded in the area of Scripps Ranch shortly after. According to reports, a male pedestrian was walking in the area just north of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake

(CNS) – One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement.
TEMECULA, CA
northcoastcurrent.com

Elderly man dies after being struck on Encinitas Boulevard

A 79-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle early Sept. 12 near the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and El Camino Real, authorities said. Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a collision between a pickup truck and pedestrian just before 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department report. Deputies found the badly injured victim lying in the street.
ENCINITAS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]

28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
OCEANSIDE, CA
