Manitowoc, WI

Police: Vehicle thief fights 81-year-old man in Clintonville, steals his van

CLINTONVOLLE, Wisc. (WLUK) -- A felony arrest warrant is out for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Hortonville and Clintonville Tuesday. Seth A. Genereau -- the suspect identified by the Clintonville Police Department -- allegedly arrived at a Clintonville Citgo in a Ford that he stole from a Hortonville resident before fighting an 81-year-old man and stealing his vehicle.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured

SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Motions hearing set for Kaukauna murder case

APPLETON (WLUK) – The issue of if a suspect in a Kaukauna murder will pursue a not guilty by reason by mental disease or defect plea remains unresolved. Meanwhile, a motions hearing in the case will be heard Feb. 3. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Suspect in Green Bay homicide ordered to stand trial

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A suspect in a west-side homicide was ordered Tuesday to stand trial. Gustavo Cantu was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing, court records show. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10, although a judge substitution request may delay that. Alejandro Cantu has a preliminary...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County

HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Missing boy from Winnebago County found

TOWN OF CLAYTON (WLUK) -- Winnebago County authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who has a medical condition. William Crouse was last seen Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at his residence on Michael Avenue in the town of Clayton, wearing a maroon t-shirt, gray athletic shorts and glasses.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh Police say man in custody after firing a gun multiple times

Oshkosh (WLUK) -- A man is now in custody after a gun incident in Oshkosh overnight. Police say the 37-year-old man fired a gun multiple times in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh Police...
OSHKOSH, WI
Oshkosh bridge repairs postponed again

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs to an Oshkosh bridge are being postponed by at least a month due to materials delays. Repairs for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge were scheduled to begin Sept. 26, with parts being delivered for the failed gear box this week. But with delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer's distributor, those components are not expected to be delivered until Nov. 11.
OSHKOSH, WI
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
Public Safety
Sprinklers successfully put out fire at Green Bay community center

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sprinklers saved a Green Bay community center from large amounts of fire damage Tuesday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, describing the incident at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Green Bay. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
The countdown is on for Appleton's Octoberfest

APPLETON (WLUK) – The countdown is on for A Mile of Fun in the Valley. Appleton’s Octoberfest is this weekend. It’s a one day event that has a lot to offer. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Nikki Voelzke, Chair, Appleton’s Octoberfest Marketing & PR, about the event.
APPLETON, WI
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Emergency water repair expected to slow traffic in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of High Avenue in Oshkosh while crews make an emergency water repair. A valve that controls the water service to the property at 1118 High Avenue failed Wednesday morning, causing need for repair. This area of High Avenue is also...
OSHKOSH, WI
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay doctor recommends getting your flu shot sooner rather than later

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We are still dealing with COVID, but the flu is also top of mind. Health officials are predicting the upcoming flu season to be worse than normal. Bellin Health emergency Dr. Brad Burmeister says they typically look to what the southern hemisphere has encountered with influenza as their season is opposite of ours. He says places like Australia had a busy flu season with higher than average hospitalizations.
GREEN BAY, WI
AMMO Inc. completes state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The construction of a state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc is complete. AMMO, Inc. began building 185,000 square foot facility on W. Custer Street last year. On Thursday, the company held a ribbon cutting ceremony and offered tours. The facility includes an underground testing ballistics shooting range,...
MANITOWOC, WI

