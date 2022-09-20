Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Police: Vehicle thief fights 81-year-old man in Clintonville, steals his van
CLINTONVOLLE, Wisc. (WLUK) -- A felony arrest warrant is out for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Hortonville and Clintonville Tuesday. Seth A. Genereau -- the suspect identified by the Clintonville Police Department -- allegedly arrived at a Clintonville Citgo in a Ford that he stole from a Hortonville resident before fighting an 81-year-old man and stealing his vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Brightness of sun believed to be factor in fatal Manitowoc County crash
TOWN OF LIBERTY (WLUK) -- A Manitowoc County man died after crashing into a parked semi-tanker. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Highway C, west of Rangeline Road in the town of Liberty. Deputies say a 48-year-old man from St. Nazianz was driving a SUV westbound on...
Fox11online.com
Florida man dies in Door County crash, two others injured
SEVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- A Florida man died and two others were injured in a Door County crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 42, north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. Initial investigation indicated that a Ford Flex, driven by a 78-year-old man from Florida,...
Fox11online.com
Motions hearing set for Kaukauna murder case
APPLETON (WLUK) – The issue of if a suspect in a Kaukauna murder will pursue a not guilty by reason by mental disease or defect plea remains unresolved. Meanwhile, a motions hearing in the case will be heard Feb. 3. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Suspect in Green Bay homicide ordered to stand trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A suspect in a west-side homicide was ordered Tuesday to stand trial. Gustavo Cantu was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing, court records show. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10, although a judge substitution request may delay that. Alejandro Cantu has a preliminary...
Fox11online.com
Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
Fox11online.com
Missing boy from Winnebago County found
TOWN OF CLAYTON (WLUK) -- Winnebago County authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who has a medical condition. William Crouse was last seen Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at his residence on Michael Avenue in the town of Clayton, wearing a maroon t-shirt, gray athletic shorts and glasses.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Police say man in custody after firing a gun multiple times
Oshkosh (WLUK) -- A man is now in custody after a gun incident in Oshkosh overnight. Police say the 37-year-old man fired a gun multiple times in the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured. Anyone with information is asked to call Oshkosh Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship tugged out of Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes is being hauled away to be scrapped. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay for 25 years where it was used as a cement storage barge.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh bridge repairs postponed again
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs to an Oshkosh bridge are being postponed by at least a month due to materials delays. Repairs for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge were scheduled to begin Sept. 26, with parts being delivered for the failed gear box this week. But with delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer's distributor, those components are not expected to be delivered until Nov. 11.
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Fox11online.com
Eagles Nest Boat Launch drawings revealed at Green Bay open house
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County leaders are moving forward with their plan to turn the former Eagles Nest Supper Club site into a boat landing, and on Tuesday afternoon, they unveiled a draft of the master plan for the public to see. On a portable easel in the empty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox11online.com
Sprinklers successfully put out fire at Green Bay community center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sprinklers saved a Green Bay community center from large amounts of fire damage Tuesday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, describing the incident at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Green Bay. The...
Fox11online.com
The countdown is on for Appleton's Octoberfest
APPLETON (WLUK) – The countdown is on for A Mile of Fun in the Valley. Appleton’s Octoberfest is this weekend. It’s a one day event that has a lot to offer. FOX 11’s Emily Deem spoke with Nikki Voelzke, Chair, Appleton’s Octoberfest Marketing & PR, about the event.
Fox11online.com
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Fox11online.com
Emergency water repair expected to slow traffic in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of High Avenue in Oshkosh while crews make an emergency water repair. A valve that controls the water service to the property at 1118 High Avenue failed Wednesday morning, causing need for repair. This area of High Avenue is also...
Fox11online.com
Salcherts Meats in Fond du Lac County issues recall on meat products
MADISON (WLUK) -- Salcherts Meats in St. Cloud is issuing a recall on several meat products from its retail location. The Fond du Lac County business is recalling its dried beef, beef jerky and smoked frozen chicken sold on or before Sept. 14. This is a Class I recall, which...
Fox11online.com
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay doctor recommends getting your flu shot sooner rather than later
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- We are still dealing with COVID, but the flu is also top of mind. Health officials are predicting the upcoming flu season to be worse than normal. Bellin Health emergency Dr. Brad Burmeister says they typically look to what the southern hemisphere has encountered with influenza as their season is opposite of ours. He says places like Australia had a busy flu season with higher than average hospitalizations.
Fox11online.com
AMMO Inc. completes state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The construction of a state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc is complete. AMMO, Inc. began building 185,000 square foot facility on W. Custer Street last year. On Thursday, the company held a ribbon cutting ceremony and offered tours. The facility includes an underground testing ballistics shooting range,...
Comments / 0