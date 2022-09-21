ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee football schedule reveals seven home games for 2023

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Southeastern Conference has finally unveiled the full slate of football games Tuesday night.

The University of Tennessee hosts seven games in Neyland Stadium this year.

Sept. 23 will launch a two-week stretch of home games as UTSA visits Neyland Stadium followed by the Vols’ SEC home opener against South Carolina on Sept. 30. The Roadrunners and Tennessee have never met on the gridiron.

Tennessee’s SEC West home cross-divisional game against Texas A&M will be on Oct. 14. The Aggies won the game between the teams in Knoxville during the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season.

October’s slate continues with the back-to-back significant road games at Alabama on Oct. 21 and Kentucky on Oct. 28.

Vols earn highest AP ranking since 2016

The Vols will play three of their final four contests in Neyland Stadium. UConn and Tennessee face off for the first time on Nov. 4. After a Nov. 11 road matchup at Missouri, the Vols will face Georgia on Nov. 18 and Vanderbilt on Nov. 25 at Neyland Stadium.

The Nov. 18 game against Georgia is the latest date between the two teams since the scoreless tie on Nov. 21, 1906, in Athens. This will be the 10th meeting between the Bulldogs and Vols in the month of November.

See the full 2023 schedule can be viewed here .

KNOXVILLE, TN
