waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
Chabad Movement Fires Rabbi at UC San Diego, Asks Resignation of Poway Rabbi
The Chabad religious movement has fired Rabbi Yehuda Hadjadj at Chabad of UC San Diego and has asked for the resignation of Rabbi Mendel Goldstein of Chabad of Poway in the aftermath of a fraud scheme that sent Goldstein’s father to prison. Chabad of San Diego’s regional director, Rabbi...
KPBS
San Diego’s system for mental health conservatorships is struggling
Mimi Murray believed she could fix it. All her son needed, she thought, was to come back to San Diego and get some help from Mom. She expected he would have a short stay at their Rancho Peñasquitos home in North County before finding a new job and landing back on his feet.
KPBS
Gaps in San Diego's conservatorship system
The Navy is making its case for why the 2020 fire onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was arson. San Diego's elected leaders are looking to conservatorships to address the homeless crisis, but an investigation found gaps in the system.
spectrumnews1.com
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Affordable housing requirement in four San Diego-area cities
New affordable housing mandates have taken hold in four cities after their lawsuit was declined to be heard at the California Supreme Court.
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
eastcountymagazine.org
polio San Diego
New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
KPBS
Engineering the future in a new UC San Diego hub
A new building officially opens on the campus of UC San Diego Friday. It houses all kinds of engineers who are designing products that have never been seen. Franklin Antonio Hall is named after the late Qualcomm co-founder, who donated $30 million toward the $180 million total cost of the project.
San Diego Channel
Questions about San Diego trash bin replacements
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a San Diego resident said a city trash truck destroyed his trash container, he turned to Team 10 to get answers about who is responsible for paying for a replacement. DJ Showtime, as he is known on stage, said his trash can has seen...
KPBS
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3 million for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said more than half the county's fund remains available...
KPBS
Fugitive in massive Navy bribery case caught in Venezuela
After a sixteen day international manhunt, the Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” has been caught. Then, California air regulators grabbed headlines last month by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035. Now, the California Air Resources Board is setting its sights on gas-powered appliances in homes and buildings. Then, why the city of San Diego is reviving its Commission on the Status of Women. Next, a new building will open on the campus of UC San Diego Friday, housing all kinds of engineers, designing products that have never been seen before. And, Author knows this more than most. At the age of 9, Javier Zamora fled the violence and chaos of the civil war in El Salvador and embarked on a three thousand-mile journey to find his mother. This journey, and the perils Zamora faced along the way, is the subject of a new memoir, “Solito.” Finally, when someone we love is sick, one of the first questions many of us have is, ‘how can I help?’ A new children’s book teaches the notion of how being helpful can be healing.
San Diego Business Journal
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside
A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
KPBS
Housing commission awarded $7.5M grant For minority homebuyers
The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households. A SDHC-commissioned Urban Institute study of San...
This Storied San Diego Landmark Has Been Transformed Into a Luxe, 13-Key Boutique Hotel
La Jolla natives Max and Hailey Waitt have just revived a 1900s icon in the quaint seaside village. The historic property was designed by American architect Irving Gill, a.k.a. the godfather of California modernism, for the Kautz family. Originally built in 1913, it was turned into a Bed & Breakfast Inn in the ’80s and subsequently lost some of its classic architectural features. The Waitt siblings have since restored the building back to its former glory and turned it into a charming boutique hotel. “Max and I were ideating a hotel concept and at the same time, we came upon a San...
The Best Pizza in San Diego
Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
San Diego weekly Reader
Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story
Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
