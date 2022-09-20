Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
Ice-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A.
The murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock in Los Angeles has sparked discussion surrounding the city’s history of local gang activity and the targeting of high-profile figures. Rapper and actor Ice-T, one of the first artists to touch on the dangers associated with gangbanging in his music, recently voiced his frustration with entertainers and celebrities who fail to take heed of his warnings. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he wrote on Twitter, seemingly in response to PnB’s death. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.” Ice-T furthered his point by noting that even the most beloved and...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’
Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
NFL・
urbanbellemag.com
Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson
Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
TMZ.com
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
