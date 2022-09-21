Sheri Fisher got to ride along inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and even fly the craft herself. When she was getting strapped into an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the Portland International Airport runway last month, Sheri Fisher knew she was in for the "ride of her life." The longtime pilot and teacher for the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone (O-ACE) program was treated to a ride this summer from the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds as part of their Hometown Heroes program. The ride happened on Aug. 19, and Fisher described it as one of the most rewarding...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO