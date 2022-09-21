ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samantha Hess, Portland's OG Cuddling Professional, Is Calling It Quits

After nine years of snuggle sessions, Portland’s trailblazing professional cuddler says she’s calling it quits. Samantha Hess, a former personal trainer who was inspired to start her business in 2013 after reading about a farmers’ market entrepreneur who sold hugs for $2 a pop, had her official last cuddling bookings on Tuesday, September 20.
clarkcountylive.com

Girls Night Out, Camas Style

The 13th annual Camas Girls’ Night Out will be a vibrant evening of shopping, pampering, art, dining, and much more, all benefiting two local women’s health charities. The event is on Thursday, September 22nd from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm in Downtown Camas. Everyone is welcome to attend this fundraiser for breast and ovarian cancer awareness and action in support of the Pink Lemonade Project and the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Oregon/SW Washington.
WWEEK

Canard Is Living the Suburban Dream

We’re not talking the spongy Swanson’s TV dinner of (admittedly beloved) childhood memories, but a deliciously beefy slab of seared-and-seasoned, dry-aged ground brisket and chuck, with additional chunks of house-smoked brisket. Instead of corn and mashed potatoes, this upscale take on comfort food is accompanied by a side of hot-and-crispy frites tossed in rosemary garlic oil, while the gravy on the steak is a classically French mushroom-Madeira sauce, rather than American heartland brown. Fork it all together and you’ve almost got a haute poutine.
WWEEK

Shows of the Week: Demi Lovato’s Music Is Getting Gnarlier Than Ever Before

A Heilung show is halfway between something you’d expect to see on the Vegas strip and something you’d expect to see at Stonehenge under a full moon. The Northern European band plays an electric reimagining of old Norse folk music, complete with skin drums and bone rattles, while decked out in psychedelic druid costumes straight out of a period epic like The Northman. Even if their pounding drums and epic chants aren’t your thing, they’re still one of the most unforgettable live acts currently touring. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 8 pm. $40.50-$80.50. 18+.
WWEEK

All Classical Portland Announces Its First-Ever Recording Inclusivity Initiative Album

All Classical Portland has announced that Navona Records and PARMA Recordings will release AMPLIFY, the first album in All Classical’s Inaugural Recording Diversity Initiative (RII), on Oct. 28. The organization has described RII as “a response to the classical music industry’s longtime need for greater diversity, with the purpose of increasing awareness and opportunity for previously marginalized artistic communities.”
Portland Tribune

Portland rail museum hosts free birthday party on Sept. 24

Oregon Rail Heritage Center celebrates new locomotive, progress on 'turntable' project.The Oregon Rail Heritage Center got a present just before its 10th birthday: a historic industrial steam locomotive. The Oregon Historical Society gave the center the Mount Emily Shay, a logging locomotive built in the 1920s that has been operating out of Prineville for the last 30 years. It will join the three larger, historic steam passenger locomotives housed at the nonprofit working museum near OMSI in Southeast Portland. The center was chosen over two other railroad museums, which also had applied for the locomotive. The decision was announced on...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
WWEEK

Dawson Park Is Precious. That’s Why Its Dilemma Is So Painful.

In 2010, I worked inside the Red Cross, in the cafeteria. Yes, Mom was a whole-ass cafeteria cook back in the day. Once I was on the news, ’cuz my soup was so good. Anyway: I spent many sunny day lunch breaks in Dawson Park either playing on the swings or writing soup recipes in my sketchbook. Six years later, my kid would visit the children’s clinic across the street and afterward we would play on those same swings.
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro teacher taken on 'ride of her life' for her service

Sheri Fisher got to ride along inside of an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and even fly the craft herself. When she was getting strapped into an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the Portland International Airport runway last month, Sheri Fisher knew she was in for the "ride of her life." The longtime pilot and teacher for the Oregon Aerospace Careers for Everyone (O-ACE) program was treated to a ride this summer from the U.S. Air Force's Thunderbirds as part of their Hometown Heroes program. The ride happened on Aug. 19, and Fisher described it as one of the most rewarding...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
opb.org

Portland green lights hidden microphones to combat gun violence

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has decided to move forward with a controversial technology that claims to detect and pinpoint gunshots throughout the city. The Focused Intervention Team’s Community Oversight Group, or FITCOG, recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report. That report called the technology “a focused deterrence tool as part of the overarching gun violence response strategy” in the city.
WWEEK

An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.

Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
