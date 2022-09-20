Read full article on original website
Lemon Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are so versatile that it's no wonder they're utilized in so many mouth-watering recipes, including this easy weeknight dinner recipe. Using bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs ensures maximum flavor with the crispy skin providing a great, fatty contrast to the buttery lemon sauce, which adds punch and pizazz right down to the last bread-sopped drop.
Pork and Veggie Pan-Seared Dumplings Recipe
2 tablespoons vegetable oil or lard, melted, plus more for searing the dumplings. 9 ounces|250 grams Taiwanese cabbage, finely chopped. Make the filling: In a large bowl, combine the pork, Shaoxing wine, sugar, soy sauce, five spice, white pepper, salt, cornstarch, and MSG. Mix until the pork becomes slightly stringy, then add in 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil or lard and continue to mix until the whole thing is homogenous. Add the cabbage, garlic chives, scallions, shallot, and celery and mix to combine.
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce
Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Bread
Pumpkin loaf + streusel topping = match made in heaven. I don’t think I’ve met a pumpkin bread that I didn’t like, but do you know what kind of pumpkin bread will make you fall positively in love? One with a cinnamon sugar streusel topping. Think about it — weren’t they always meant to be together? That moist pumpkiny-spiced loaf and a buttery brown sugar crumble? Match made in heaven if you ask me. Or anyone really. This loaf (well, loaves; this makes two) is easy to love and luckily easy enough to make that you can satisfy a craving on short notice.
Steve Doocy's lasagna grilled cheese sandwich recipe: 'Best darn sandwich of my life'
Editor’s note: Steve and Kathy Doocy’s new book, "The Simply Happy Cookbook," is filled with 100-plus recipes to take the stress out of cooking. Nothing complicated, everything delicious. Here’s one of them — and it starts with a story from Steve himself. My mom used to...
Turtle Magic Bars
A twist on a classic, these Turtle Magic Bars are a fun and flavorful treat with chocolate, caramel and pecans. These bars are always a hit!. This dessert is inspired by turtle candy. If you aren't familiar, "turtles" are chocolate candies with pecans, chocolate and caramel and they look like little turtles - hence the name. These Turtle Magic Bars have all of those favorite flavors! Chocolate, caramel and pecans top off a buttery shortbread crust and sweetened condensed milk help sweeten this up and hold it all together. This Turtle Magic Bar recipe definitely needs to be added to your dessert rotation!
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
Creamy Éclair Bundt Cake
This no-bake éclair Bundt cake is so quick and easy to prepare – simply ideal for all éclair lovers! Nice, creamy and chocolatey, this cake has a éclair flavor and it tastes delicious! You can buy or make a classic Bundt cake and enjoy this unique treat. Here is the recipe:
EASY BISCUIT BEIGNETS
Easy Biscuit Beignets are simply made with just a few ingredients in minutes! Tender, sweet beignets with biscuits are fried, covered in powdered sugar & taste incredible!. Making fried beignets is one of the best ways to recreate this tasty, fluffy, “mini donut” experience but without all of the effort. With these homemade beignets you can expect a fluffy pillow of deliciousness, but nothing prepares you for that first amazing bite of warm dough and sweet coating.
Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner
Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
Air Fryer Smashed Potatoes
We serve smashed potatoes as a breakfast side at our restaurant in north Alabama. A smashed potato is a creamy pre-boiled potato, smashed on an oiled griddle, and cooked til crispy. I'm a fan!. But when it comes to making them at home, I wanted something a little more fun...
White Ravioli Casserole (Lazy Lasagna)
Sometimes a kitchen shortcut is okay, truly. If it helps you get dinner on the table, then taking the easy way out here or there is a totally great option. And trust me, this White Ravioli Casserole is a great option. You can think of it as a “lazy lasagna.” It’s a layered dish that uses frozen ravioli (pasta sheets and cheese filling, just like a lasagna) as well as some sausage, pre-made alfredo, and a touch of spinach for a dish that’s creamy, comforting, and almost too easy to make.
Million Dollar Pie
Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name. A...
