Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
Colorado sanctuary welcomes rarest wolf in the world
DIVIDE, Colo. — A pair of the rarest wolves in the world – with only about 260 total living in the wild and captivity – arrived this week at a sanctuary west of Colorado Springs. The 10-year-old American red wolves, named Van Gogh and Shawnee, were recently...
What Is “Swatting”? And Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Colorado Sheepherder Missing Overnight Found 15 Miles From Last Location
A Colorado sheepherder has been found after disappearing overnight in Rio Blanco County. The sheepherder was missing through the night when they were lost outdoors within the Williams Fork area of the county notes the Sheriff’s Office. Before disappearing on Monday, September 12, the sheepherder and his boss were...
Summit Daily News
Centura Health lays off 350 people — about 1% of its employees — in Colorado and Kansas
COLORADO — About 350 people were laid off last week from Centura Health’s locations in Colorado and western Kansas, though the system is still trying to hire nurses and others who directly care for patients. The layoffs affect 1% of the system’s employees in Colorado and western Kansas,...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Scott M. Estill: Eliminate the Colorado state income tax?
Jared Polis won the race for Colorado governor back in 2018 with 53% of the vote, good for a 10 point margin over his Republican opponent. If the polls are accurate for the upcoming November election, he will again win with about a 10 point advantage. His opponent this year is Heidi Ganahl, a Republican who checks most of the boxes of her fellow party members. As far as I can tell, there is no mention of any of the far-right election fraud claims on her website and The Donald is nowhere in sight. Just a straightforward law and order, pro-life, job creation sort of candidate.
Whataburger To Open Second Colorado Location Next Week
Whataburger lovers, this one's for you. Fans of the famed Texas-based burger chain were delighted to find out on Thursday (Sept. 22) that a new Whataburger location is set to open just before the end of the month here in Colorado. Back in February - on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at...
Motorcycle Crash Victim Identified
The investigation into the death of Shawn Meyer, a 49-year-old man citizen of Clifton, Colorado, by the Mesa County Coroner's Office has now become complete.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
KJCT8
Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KOTA) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
KJCT8
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
This is Why Grand Junction Would Wind Up In Jail
Most of us in Grand Junction, Colorado are law-abiding citizens. Imagine, though, having to call your family to inform them you've been arrested and are now in jail. What would your family assume you had done?. I asked on Facebook, "If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your...
KJCT8
Police surround Grand Junction home
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
Fatal rollover crash occurs on Colorado's 'most rugged' road
According to a report released by Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue on Thursday, a fatal accident occurred earlier this month on the notorious Lake Como Road – one of the most difficult roads to navigate in Colorado. On September 9, crews were sent to this route to follow up...
Colorado cold front: How much rain has fallen?
COLORADO, USA — After days, weeks and months of hot weather, Colorado finally got a taste of cooler weather for the start of autumn. The cold front that moved into Colorado early Wednesday brought showers, storms and cooler temperatures to the state. Scattered storms were expected to continue through Thursday evening.
