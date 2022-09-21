ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Marshall Islands head: We must tame 'climate change monster'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTLov_0i3Znbeg00

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It was 31 years ago when the Marshall Islands’ first president, Amata Kabua, appeared before the U.N. General Assembly to sound the alarm over global warming. Today, his son — current president David Kabua — is still sounding the alarm, which has only gotten more dire.

Speaking to world leaders gathered at the high-level leaders’ meeting Tuesday, the younger Kabua described the longstanding fight to keep his low-lying island nation above water.

“Today, we renew our call to the world to declare total war on this century’s greatest challenge — the climate change monster,” he said.

Kabua bemoaned the fact that after so many years, “the world has failed to break our addiction to fossil fuels.”

“We are not investing enough in life-saving adaptation, particularly for small island states,” he said.

He urged world leaders to drastically increase renewable energy while also taking on sectors that rely on fossil fuels, including aviation and shipping. He pointed to the Marshall Islands’ carbon levy proposal for international shipping that he says “will drive the transition to zero emission shipping, channeling resources from polluters to the most vulnerable.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has likewise encouraged going after the world’s largest polluters. During his opening remarks to the assembly on Tuesday, he pushed for richer countries to tax the profits of energy companies and redirect the funds to both “countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis” and those struggling with the rising cost of living.

Kabua, along with the leaders of Tuvalu and Kiribati, plan to launch the Rising Nations Initiative on Wednesday to press for innovative efforts among Pacific atoll island countries to combat climate change.

Also on Tuesday, Kabua described his growing concerns over nuclear weapons testing and detonation, calling the Marshall Islands “ground zero for the testing of the 67 nuclear and thermonuclear weapons for 12 years during the U.N.-U.S.-administered trusteeship era.”

“The exposure of our people and land has created impacts that have lasted – and will last – for generations,” Kabua said. “These impacts to our human rights, land, culture, health and lives, are burdens that no other nation or country should ever have to bear.”

___

Pia Sarkar, a Philadelphia-based journalist for The Associated Press, is on assignment covering the U.N. General Assembly. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/PiaSarkar_TK and for more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

BERLIN (AP) — Youth activists staged a coordinated “global climate strike” Friday to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It’s not too late.” The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. “We’re striking all over the world because the governments in charge are still doing too little for climate justice,” said Darya Sotoodeh, a spokesperson for the group’s chapter in Germany.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Philippines leader: Rich countries have put poorest at risk

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The world’s richest people have put its poorest at risk, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. charged Tuesday at the United Nations, pushing for action on inequality, nuclear weapons and climate change. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly for the first time since taking office in June, Marcos said “the time for talk about ‘if’ and ‘when’ has long since passed” on climate change, and he called on industrialized countries to fulfill obligations to cut greenhouse gases and aid developing countries. “The effects of climate change are uneven and reflect a historical injustice: Those who are least responsible suffer the most,” Marcos said. “This injustice must be corrected and those who need to do more must act now.” Marcos returned to the theme of the rich-poor divide at multiple points throughout his speech, noting ballooning debt burdens, lack of Internet access and lopsided impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#United Nations#The U N General Assembly#U N
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

'Our world is in peril': At UN, leaders push for solutions

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The world's problems seized the spotlight Tuesday as the U.N. General Assembly's yearly meeting of world leaders opened with dire assessments of a planet beset by escalating crises and conflicts that an aging international order seems increasingly ill-equipped to tackle. After two years...
JOE BIDEN
The Associated Press

G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more coordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany’s economy minister said Thursday. After a two-day meeting with fellow G-7 officials, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck told reporters that discussions about China were part of an effort to ensure high international trade standards and to prevent Beijing from using its economic might to steamroll other nations. “The naivety toward China is over,” Habeck said, referring to Germany’s own position on China. “The time when one said ‘Trade, no matter what,’ regardless of the social or humanitarian standards, ... is something we shouldn’t allow ourselves anymore.” He said Germany would work to persuade the European Union to establish “a more robust trade policy toward China and respond as Europeans to the coercive measures that China takes to protect its economy.”
WORLD
CBS News

Ukraine war, threatening nuclear disaster and highlighting U.N.'s divisions, taking center stage at General Assembly

United Nations — United Nations officials had hoped that this year's General Assembly in New York — the first annual gathering held by the nearly 200 nations of the global body since the coronavirus pandemic struck — would take a broad focus on the many crises facing humanity right now. But with the war in Ukraine threatening to add a nuclear disaster to that long list, it's hard to imagine the UNGA having much attention to spare on the other burning issues.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US, UK join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

CANBERRA, Australia — A military exercise in Fiji involving the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand ends this week as the traditional allies counter China’s growing influence in the region. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji began Sept. 12 and ends Friday, the U.S. Embassy in the...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy