Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Expanding Further South

By Jeannine Boisse
 2 days ago

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is experiencing massive growth, signing franchising deals to expand across the country. The taquito chain signed a deal last summer with The Aurora Group to grow Roll-Em-Up with another nine locations. The group had a record breaking opening in Corona two months ago and continues on their path to grow further south from LA.

There are currently five Roll-Em-Up stores in operation in California with many more in development across Northern and Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. The brands website lists a long list of stores “COMING SOON” including in Temecula and Murrieta .

A rep for The Aurora Group tells What Now San Diego they are actively pursuing new sites to place the Temecula and Murrieta locations but leases have yet to be finalized at this time.

Known as the only taquito-focused franchise business, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos offers a straight-forward menu of scratch-made taquitos that are never frozen. With options like beef, chicken, potato, or cheese, guests customize their hand-fried taquitos with cheese, guac, queso, or signature “Lit” sauce.

While Roll-Em-Up continues their expansion across the country, no locations have been promised in San Diego proper just yet. Follow their Facebook to get to know their brand and visit their Website for all locations currently in development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OseR1_0i3ZnWBv00
Photo: Official


