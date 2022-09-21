REACTION: Georgia's 2023 Schedule has Been Released

Georgia's complete 2023 football schedule has been released and with Oklahoma being taken out of the mix, it shakes things up for the Bulldogs next season.

Georgia's football schedule for the 2023 season has officially been released and due to recent events, there have been some changes in opponents. Here is the full schedule for next year:

UT Martin (9/2)

Ball State (9/9)

South Carolina (9/16)

UAB Blazers (9/23)

@ Auburn (9/30)

Kentucky (10/7)

@ Vanderbilt (10/14)

BYE (10/21)

vs Florida (10/28) *Jacksonville, Fl.

Missouri (11/4)

Ole Miss (11/11)

@ Tennessee (11/18)

@ Georgia Tech (11/25)

Recently, the SEC announced that Georgia would be able to play their scheduled matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023 due to them planning on joining the conference along with Texas in 2025, although some believe it could happen earlier than that.

As a result, Georgia then announced they would be replacing the Sooners with Ball State. Now the Bulldogs are left with a pretty underwhelming opening slate for next season.

Rather than getting a potential non-conference ranked matchup within the first four weeks, they now face UT Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB. It is a big plus for all of those games being played at home, but those games aren't exactly matchups that would bring the typical high-energy environment that college football games often bring.

Taking a look at the rest of the schedule, Georgia does have the benefit of not having to play back-to-back away games until the last two games of the season when they play Tennessee and Georgia Tech on the road. Limiting the amount of travel a team has to do in consecutive weeks could pay big dividends at some point for the Bulldogs, especially considering they have the gift of having four straight home games off the bat.

While the early home schedule may not be enticing, Georgia does get both Kentucky and Ole Miss at home in Sanford Stadium. Both of those games could potentially be the two biggest games on the schedule next season, and getting both of them at home is a big win for the Bulldogs. A night game with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels coming into Athens, GA? That has "Game of the Week" written all over it.

All in all, with how good Georgia has looked for consecutive seasons under head coach Kirby Smart, and while the 2023 season is still quite a ways away, the Bulldogs look to have yet another very favorable schedule and it makes their chances of making another run at the college football playoff pretty likely, yet again.

Losing the opportunity of getting to play a program like Oklahoma next season is not ideal, having a favorable schedule and seven out of twelve total games being played at home helps in regards to a team's chances of making the playoffs, and at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.

