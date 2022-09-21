ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

REACTION: Georgia's 2023 Schedule has Been Released

By Jonathan Williams
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yqr6O_0i3ZnTXk00

Georgia's complete 2023 football schedule has been released and with Oklahoma being taken out of the mix, it shakes things up for the Bulldogs next season.

Georgia's football schedule for the 2023 season has officially been released and due to recent events, there have been some changes in opponents. Here is the full schedule for next year:

  • UT Martin (9/2)
  • Ball State (9/9)
  • South Carolina (9/16)
  • UAB Blazers (9/23)
  • @ Auburn (9/30)
  • Kentucky (10/7)
  • @ Vanderbilt (10/14)
  • BYE (10/21)
  • vs Florida (10/28) *Jacksonville, Fl.
  • Missouri (11/4)
  • Ole Miss (11/11)
  • @ Tennessee (11/18)
  • @ Georgia Tech (11/25)

Recently, the SEC announced that Georgia would be able to play their scheduled matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023 due to them planning on joining the conference along with Texas in 2025, although some believe it could happen earlier than that.

As a result, Georgia then announced they would be replacing the Sooners with Ball State. Now the Bulldogs are left with a pretty underwhelming opening slate for next season.

Rather than getting a potential non-conference ranked matchup within the first four weeks, they now face UT Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB. It is a big plus for all of those games being played at home, but those games aren't exactly matchups that would bring the typical high-energy environment that college football games often bring.

Taking a look at the rest of the schedule, Georgia does have the benefit of not having to play back-to-back away games until the last two games of the season when they play Tennessee and Georgia Tech on the road. Limiting the amount of travel a team has to do in consecutive weeks could pay big dividends at some point for the Bulldogs, especially considering they have the gift of having four straight home games off the bat.

While the early home schedule may not be enticing, Georgia does get both Kentucky and Ole Miss at home in Sanford Stadium. Both of those games could potentially be the two biggest games on the schedule next season, and getting both of them at home is a big win for the Bulldogs. A night game with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels coming into Athens, GA? That has "Game of the Week" written all over it.

All in all, with how good Georgia has looked for consecutive seasons under head coach Kirby Smart, and while the 2023 season is still quite a ways away, the Bulldogs look to have yet another very favorable schedule and it makes their chances of making another run at the college football playoff pretty likely, yet again.

Losing the opportunity of getting to play a program like Oklahoma next season is not ideal, having a favorable schedule and seven out of twelve total games being played at home helps in regards to a team's chances of making the playoffs, and at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.

You May Also Like

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 9

Keith Sapp
2d ago

To all of you trying to put Georgia down all you idiots know that these schedules are made years in advance all you're doing showing how dumb you are

Reply
6
Keith Sapp
2d ago

Yes week schedule last year played Clemson in the opener and Alabama twice none of your team's even considered trying that

Reply
4
Related
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Georgia Legend Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kirby Smart

Champ Bailey, a former star cornerback for Georgia, recently shared a hilarious comment about his former teammate/Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. Bailey said that Smart, also a former DB for Georgia, was a "pain in my neck.”. Based on this admission from Bailey, it appears Smart has always had those...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Will Muschamp
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names His No. 1 Team To Watch In College Football

We're three weeks into the 2022 college football season and while the usual suspects are all dominating, there are a few other teams making waves. For ESPN analyst and former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, there are five teams that he identified as his "Teams to Watch." Rounding out spots two through five were Washington, Ole Miss, Penn State and Kansas in that order.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Games#American Football#Auburn#Fl#Sec#The Oklahoma Sooners
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Michigan Fans Clear

Born and raised in Ohio and going on to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes for seven years, there's no Big Blue blood running through Urban Meyer's veins. Meyer will soon find himself back in Ann Arbor on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" and speaking on "Urban's Take with Tim May," the college football analyst had some nice things to say about the Wolverines and their fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin admits he took mercy on Georgia Tech coach

Lane Kiffin admitted on Monday that he took some mercy on Georgia Tech over the weekend. Kiffin spoke with the media two days after his Ole Miss Rebels beat the Yellow Jackets 42-0 to improve to 3-0. Kiffin has been using USC transfer Jaxson Dart at quarterback, but has also rotated in Luke Altmyer to get some action.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher sends strong message to 12th man ahead of Arkansas game

Plenty of people bowed out when it came to the Texas A&M Aggies this season. Their loss to Appalachian State raised several questions about Jimbo Fisher’s team this year. Still, fans packed Kyle Field Saturday night and watched as the Aggies bounced back with a 17-9 win over then No. 13 Miami. After the week the program had, Fisher says it said a lot about A&M’s fanbase overall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Dan Mullen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tennessee Fans

Florida and Tennessee will add another chapter to their college football rivalry on Saturday afternoon. From his time coaching the Gators, Dan Mullen has plenty of experience with this feud. Now moving to a neutral role as an ESPN analyst, he had nothing but praise for Volunteers fans. "They have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy